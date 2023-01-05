ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Patriots ran into an emotional buzzsaw on Sunday. The crowd inside Highmark Stadium came to Sunday’s contest with heavy hearts as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was still in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. You could see Hamlin’s number, 3, everywhere you looked entering the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Bill Belichick disagrees with Jake Bailey’s agent’s characterization of Patriots suspension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If Patriots fans were hoping for clarity on Jake Bailey’s suspension, it wasn’t coming from Bill Belichick on Sunday afternoon. The punter is on injured reserve, but was suspended for the team’s final two games. According to his agent Doug Hendrickson, Bailey doesn’t even know why he was suspended. The punter missed time with a back issue, but returned to practice in December and began his 21-day clock to return from injured reserve. He was never activated though.
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills kickoff return TD on first play vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills opened up their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots in electric fashion as they played for injured teammate Damar Hamlin. It turns out that Hamlin was watching. Nyheim Hines opened up Sunday’s game in Orchard Park with a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown, setting off a frenzy...
Which NFL teams fired their head coach? Live updates, rumors from NFL’s Black Monday

It’s Black Monday in the NFL, an unofficial annual tradition after the final game of the regular season as teams across the league are expected to start firing head coaches. With the 2022 regular season wrapped up, teams are starting to look toward the future. For many teams that didn’t make the playoffs, that means telling the head coach that he’s fired and finding someone else for the job.
How to buy tickets to Ravens vs. Bengals AFC Wild Card Weekend game

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here and the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 15 for an AFC Wild Card game. The game will be at 8:15 p.m. EST in Cincinnati and fans can still snag tickets to see the NFL Playoff game in person using third-party ticket vendors like VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.
CINCINNATI, OH
Patriots lift suspensions for Jake Bailey, Jack Jones

The curious team suspensions of punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones are over after one game. The New England Patriots lifted the suspensions for the two players Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The suspensions ending doesn’t mean much with the regular season ending and the Patriots out of the playoffs. However, it does note that the issue appears to be over.
Springfield, MA
