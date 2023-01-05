ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If Patriots fans were hoping for clarity on Jake Bailey’s suspension, it wasn’t coming from Bill Belichick on Sunday afternoon. The punter is on injured reserve, but was suspended for the team’s final two games. According to his agent Doug Hendrickson, Bailey doesn’t even know why he was suspended. The punter missed time with a back issue, but returned to practice in December and began his 21-day clock to return from injured reserve. He was never activated though.

1 DAY AGO