Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Patriots ran into an emotional buzzsaw on Sunday. The crowd inside Highmark Stadium came to Sunday’s contest with heavy hearts as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was still in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. You could see Hamlin’s number, 3, everywhere you looked entering the stadium.
Bill Belichick disagrees with Jake Bailey’s agent’s characterization of Patriots suspension
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If Patriots fans were hoping for clarity on Jake Bailey’s suspension, it wasn’t coming from Bill Belichick on Sunday afternoon. The punter is on injured reserve, but was suspended for the team’s final two games. According to his agent Doug Hendrickson, Bailey doesn’t even know why he was suspended. The punter missed time with a back issue, but returned to practice in December and began his 21-day clock to return from injured reserve. He was never activated though.
Will Matt Patricia coach offense again? We asked Bill Belichick; here’s what he said
The 2022 “process” of having Matt Patricia calling plays into the huddle and Joe Judge working with quarterbacks has come to an end. The result? One of the worst New England Patriots offenses of Bill Belichick’s tenure, an 8-9 record and another season of falling short of the postseason.
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills kickoff return TD on first play vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills opened up their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots in electric fashion as they played for injured teammate Damar Hamlin. It turns out that Hamlin was watching. Nyheim Hines opened up Sunday’s game in Orchard Park with a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown, setting off a frenzy...
Patriots 2023 free agents, trade rumors and retirements: Who’s not coming back?
The season has come to an end for the 2022 New England Patriots after a loss to the Buffalo Bills cost the team a spot at the playoffs. Now, here’s the question: Who will be back for the 2023 New England Patriots?. While many cornerstones like Mac Jones and...
Injured Bills player Damar Hamlin released from hospital, returns to Buffalo
A week after his injury brought an NFL game to a halt and rocked the league, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital. Doctors at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati announced Monday that Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. “Dr. (Timothy)...
Jakobi Meyers proud of Mac Jones playing through fans ‘chanting another quarterback’s name’
Year 2 wasn’t an easy one for Mac Jones -- and his teammates noticed. As the New England Patriots packed up the locker room Monday, Jakobi Meyers was asked what he learned about the quarterback in their second year together. The veteran receiver didn’t cite any highlight plays of on-field progression.
Bill Belichick doesn’t commit to Mac Jones as Patriots 2023 starting QB
As the Patriots enter the 2023 offseason, it’s expected that we’ll see plenty of changes coming off a disappointing 8-9 season where the team’s offense was among the worst in the NFL. By now, it’s clear that Bill Belichick should reevaluate how he handled replacing former offensive...
What’s next for Jakobi Meyers? Forget free agency for now, he just wants to get healthy
One of the New England Patriots’ biggest question marks this offseason is whether they’ll bring back pending free agent Jakobi Meyers. The situation could have a huge impact on the 2023 season. But the wide receiver isn’t really worried about that right now. Free agency isn’t until...
Which NFL teams fired their head coach? Live updates, rumors from NFL’s Black Monday
It’s Black Monday in the NFL, an unofficial annual tradition after the final game of the regular season as teams across the league are expected to start firing head coaches. With the 2022 regular season wrapped up, teams are starting to look toward the future. For many teams that didn’t make the playoffs, that means telling the head coach that he’s fired and finding someone else for the job.
Browns reportedly target Patriots coach Jerod Mayo for coaching vacancy
There’s been a lot of talk about the Patriots making changes to their offensive coaching staff, but it appears the team could also lose one of its top defensive coaches this offseason. According to The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission from the Patriots to interview linebackers coach...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Where to buy tickets to Wild Card round game
The Seattle Seahawks slid into the 2023 NFL playoffs, but they’ll need to get past the San Fransisco 49ers in the Wild Card round in their quest to return to the Super Bowl. Fans looking to get tickets to the game can head over to SeatGeek, VividSeats or StubHub. The following prices were as of Monday afternoon:
Kendrick Bourne won’t request a trade, wants to back with Patriots in 2023
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Coming off the best statistical year of his career, Kendrick Bourne had high hopes for the 2022 Patriots season. When it all ended on Sunday night, Bourne admitted this past year didn’t turn out how he hoped. However, Bourne doesn’t enter the 2023 offseason...
NFL Draft 2023 order: Here’s where the Patriots will pick in Round 1
The draft order for the 2023 NFL Draft has started to get locked in. The New England Patriots now have the No. 14 overall pick in the draft. The pick (barring a trade) will be Bill Belichick’s highest draft selection since the team drafted Jerod Mayo No. 10 overall in 2008.
Patriots at Bills preview: Predictions, point spread, best bets, injury updates and more
The entire country’s eyes will be on Orchard Park this Sunday afternoon. Buffalo is set to return to the field for the first time since Damar Hamlin’s collapse in Cincinnati. Thankfully, the 24-year-old safety recovering well. On the other sideline, the Patriots also have a ton to play...
How to buy tickets to Ravens vs. Bengals AFC Wild Card Weekend game
The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here and the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 15 for an AFC Wild Card game. The game will be at 8:15 p.m. EST in Cincinnati and fans can still snag tickets to see the NFL Playoff game in person using third-party ticket vendors like VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.
Patriots lift suspensions for Jake Bailey, Jack Jones
The curious team suspensions of punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones are over after one game. The New England Patriots lifted the suspensions for the two players Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The suspensions ending doesn’t mean much with the regular season ending and the Patriots out of the playoffs. However, it does note that the issue appears to be over.
