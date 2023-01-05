Read full article on original website
Come Find Me - Official Trailer
Come Find Me is a story about a mother and daughter facing major life changes and how their love challenges and sustains them. The daughter, Christina, is a young attorney rising toward partnership in a large firm with no other partners who look like her. The first half of the movie follows Christina and then it jumps forward two years and we watch her wedding from the point of view of her mother, Gloria, a recently retired and widowed public school principal.
The Best Animated TV Series of 2022
We hope we shouldn't have to say this here in 2022, but animation needs to be taken seriously in entertainment; just look at the crop of some of the year's best as even more evidence of that. It also serves as further proof that animation isn't just for kids, as...
Borderlands Movie Reportedly Getting Reshoots from A Different Director - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’ve got your Borderlands movie update. The Borderlands movie supposedly wrapped filming back in June of 2021, but before it hits theaters, it’ll be getting some reshoots courtesy of Deadpool director Tim Miller. Eli Roth, who was previously directing the game adaptation, is shifting his focus to a full-length version of Thanksgiving, which got a trailer way back in 2007’s Grindhouse. Tim Miller will be shooting some additional footage for the #BorderlandsMovie and potentially seeing the long-awaited adaptation of the Gearbox #Borderlands video game franchise to the finish line. In other news, Deadline reports that a M3gan sequel is being planned, along with an unrated version of the original movie. And finally, there’s some weird decision-making happening over at Netflix, as the streaming giant has canceled the animated series Inside Job after initially greenlighting a second season.
Tchia - Official 'The Place' Behind-The-Scenes Video
Join members of the development team at Awaceb as they give us a tour of the archipelago that inspired the upcoming tropical adventure game Tchia in this behind-the-scenes video. The team puts a spotlight on various beautiful landscapes like the island of Lifou and more, animals like the Cagou bird, plant life, and culture that make up the Pacific island of New Caledonia, which inspired Tchia's world.
A Man Called Otto Review
A Man Called Otto hits U.S. theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. There’s no getting around it; Otto (Tom Hanks) is old. We first meet him at a local DIY store attempting to buy some rope, with hilariously cranky results. Imagine a curmudgeonly, elderly man refusing to get with the times and taking it out on everyone around him. A Man Called Otto is exactly that… at least, at first. But you’ll soon find that it’s actually a film that explores the bleak existence of an elderly man who’s stuck in limbo – a life after life where he’s lost his place in the world. Thankfully, it’s not too long before he finds a new one. While it’s a perfectly heart-wrenching set-up, it doesn’t bring much else to the table, leaning on old tropes and a simple plot to tell a just-okay story about Hanks’ old grouch.
