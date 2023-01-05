New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco

Photo by Wawa at The Reporter.

The new Glenside Wawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawa mascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.

Wawa surprised the first 100 customers with limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.

The beloved local brand also presented Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania with a $15,000 grant to support its Active-Duty Free Admission Program.

Wawa’s customary Day Brightener ceremony honored an associate, a community member, and local first responders who were recognized for their community contributions.

“Our store teams and associates deliver experiences and emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment,” said Chris Gheysens , Wawa’s President and CEO. “Simply put, they help make their communities happier and more connected.”

The Glenside Wawa joins 72 other locations across the county.

Wawa has a presence in seven U.S. states and territories, with 989 stores nationwide. New Jersey has the most Wawas (280), with Pennsylvania second (248). Florida’s 246 stores put it in third place across the U.S.