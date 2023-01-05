New Orleans Saints & Pelicans donate defibrillators to local rec facilities

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are donating 67 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to the New Orleans Recreation and Jefferson Parish Recreation departments.

"In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs," said Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. "NFL games have the most advanced medical staff and equipment on hand, and we believe this needs to be replicated as best as possible on the youth sports level."

The AEDs will be places in 40 NORD and 27 JPRD facilities.

Both NORD and JPRD will hold training sessions to familiarize staff with how to use the equipment.

"We are very grateful to Mrs. Benson and the entire organization," said Larry Barabino Jr., CEO of NORD. "Putting 40 AEDs around NORD facilities will give our families and our children comfort knowing we can be ready in case of an emergency."

"This gesture is one that is so very critical and needed," said Mario Bazile, Director of JPRD. "It will save lives."