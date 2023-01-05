ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints & Pelicans donate defibrillators to local rec facilities

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nytbC_0k4wnYsL00

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are donating 67 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to the New Orleans Recreation and Jefferson Parish Recreation departments.

"In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs," said Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. "NFL games have the most advanced medical staff and equipment on hand, and we believe this needs to be replicated as best as possible on the youth sports level."

The AEDs will be places in 40 NORD and 27 JPRD facilities.

Both NORD and JPRD will hold training sessions to familiarize staff with how to use the equipment.

"We are very grateful to Mrs. Benson and the entire organization," said Larry Barabino Jr., CEO of NORD. "Putting 40 AEDs around NORD facilities will give our families and our children comfort knowing we can be ready in case of an emergency."

"This gesture is one that is so very critical and needed," said Mario Bazile, Director of JPRD. "It will save lives."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

The next Miss Universe to be crowned in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The 71st Miss Universe competition will take place in New Orleans next weekend. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, of India, will present the winning crown to the next Miss Universe inside the Morial Convention Center. The event is happening on Sat. Jan. 14. and will feature...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes

LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan:Salvation Army Fundraiser, Magnolia Moonlight, N.O. Bar Association Dinner, Aztec Club

Donna and Paul Flower’s impressive home and capacious pool area was the site on an inviting night for a Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans fundraiser. Titled Shield of Hope, the event used patriotic colors of red, white and blue in the floral arrangements. Several generous donors provided food and drink, luring guests with seafood pasta, crab and crawfish cakes, sliders, and, for the sweet tooth, a chocolate tray, as well as a sheet cake with an edible topper depicting the invitation.
ROBERT, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy