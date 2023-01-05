ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Water distribution centers open in Midland amid main break

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LD4px_0k4wnNPa00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland this afternoon announced three water distribution sites for community members to pick up bottled water amid a boil water notice impacting half the county.

Anyone in need of water can stop by the Martin Luther King Center at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Chaparral Center on Midland College’s campus at 3600 N Garfield, and First Baptist Church at 2104 W Louisiana Avenue.

City leaders said a water main break on Tuesday and then a problem at the water treatment plant today caused the City to issue the boil water notice. Water is safe for showering, but not for ingesting. Meaning residents should not use city water, including RO water, to drink, brush their teeth, make formula bottles, wash fruits and vegetables, water pets, or make ice without first boiling the water or using bottled water.

Officials think the issues should be resolved by mid-Saturday. In response, Midland County also issued an emergency declaration this afternoon and is asking the community to conserve water when possible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Natural Grocers Provides Free Filtered Water In Midland, TX

Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Free water is available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the notice is lifted. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland boil water notice rescinded

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa names interim fire chief

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
MIDLAND, TX
kurv.com

West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents

(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Water, food distribution sites to open in Midland at 2

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The City of Midland, in partnership with volunteers and the West Texas Food Bank, will open several sites across the city at 2:00 p.m. today to distribute bottled water amid a city-wide boil water notice. Because the water issues caused Midland ISD to shut down for the day as well, two sites will […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland water main repair nears completion

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards. Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158

MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local business gives away water to Midlanders in need

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Horn Supply is doing their part to help out during the boil water notice in Midland. The local business, which is a construction supply company in Midland, normally sells pallets of water in its story off I-20. However, on Thursday the owners decided to give...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice

Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
MIDLAND, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX

Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MC President set to retire after 15 years

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-  This morning, Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the College’s fourth president.  Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his tenure, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy