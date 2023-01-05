ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

50 Years Ago, Bruce Springsteen Played a Bryn Mawr Coffeehouse as Debut Album Quietly Went on Sale

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6QT1_0k4wnJsg00
Springsteen performing "Rosalita," much as he did at Bryn Mawr's The Main Point 50 years ago.Photo byYouTube.

Jan. 5, 1973, was a big day for singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. But at the time, he didn’t quite know it then. Jay Lustig explained for NJ Arts.

That day, the release of Greetings from Asbury Park N.J., Springsteen marked the occasion by showing up for his present booking: Bryn Mawr coffeehouse The Main Point.

The notoriety of this 300-seat venue rested on talent recognition and quality home-baked goods.

Springsteen opened for Peter Travis and Steve Shook, a comedic music act described as the “hippie Smothers Brothers.”

Shook remembers hearing Springsteen’s initial set and being nonplussed.

“I said, ‘Ah, ok … a Dylan-esque delivery … a Van Morrison-y thing. Band’s nice,’” he related.

But the next night, hearing Rosalita, he became fully aware of the talent he was witnessing.

He went home to his wife and said, “… [T]his guy we’re playing with, he’s absolutely amazing. Mark my words, within the next year, you’re gonna see him on the cover of Time magazine.”

Shook was only partially correct.

It took Springsteen 30 months from that night to make the Time cover. And Newsweek’s as well.

As Greetings from Asbury Park N.J. took off, the three remained in touch.

But they never appeared at The Main Point together again.

More on the convergence of Peter Travis, Steve Shook, and The Boss, Bruce Springsteen is at NJ Arts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Frank Mastropolo

Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band on His 'Holy Grail Moment' at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. Today Nils Lofgren is best known for his solo work as a singer-songwriter and as a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Crazy Horse with Neil Young. But in 1968 Lofgren was 17, a struggling musician who’d left Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD to head for New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Bruce Springsteen Clears The Air On Whether Or Not He Sleeps With Guitar

Bruce Springsteen, known popularly as “The Boss,” is one of the biggest rock stars of the modern era, serving as the brain behind “Heartland Rock,” a genre that blends traditional rock styles with songs about the regular American working-class population. His career has been riddled with many “controversies,” ranging from mixing up his song lyrics to a debate concerning his guitar.
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Popculture

Country Singer Proposes to Girlfriend at Scottish Castle

Country singer Jordan Harvey has an extra special reason to celebrate this Christmas. Days before the holiday, he proposed to his girlfriend Madison Fendley at Dundas Castle in his native Scotland. The couple dated for two years before Harvey, 30, popped the question on Dec. 18. "Life has changed significantly...
ALABAMA STATE
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023

When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy