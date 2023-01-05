GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of an East Gainesville affordable housing complex is back in question and could be decided as soon as tomorrow. The vacant land on the corner of SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th St. is where the Dogwood Village development is supposed to go, but that’s on hold after three commissioners voted to withdraw the funding in a meeting last month. Now, commissioners have a chance to change their decision.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO