Columbia County, FL

WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Commissioners are set to revisit Dogwood Village proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of an East Gainesville affordable housing complex is back in question and could be decided as soon as tomorrow. The vacant land on the corner of SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th St. is where the Dogwood Village development is supposed to go, but that’s on hold after three commissioners voted to withdraw the funding in a meeting last month. Now, commissioners have a chance to change their decision.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present. The event...
GAINESVILLE, FL
korncountry.com

Public’s help requested in Union County shooting

UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in southwestern Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. Officers’ initial investigation indicates that the incident...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony

Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
TRENTON, FL
Lootpress

Man with ties to Fayette County accused of molesting teen with autism arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man wanted for drugging and molesting a teen with autism who has ties to Fayette County has been arrested in Indiana, U.S. Marshals said. In September of 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WCJB

Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood Massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
GAINESVILLE, FL

