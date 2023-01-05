Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Jackman Has Six Months to Get in Wolverine Shape for ‘Deadpool 3’
For about one more week, Hugh Jackman will be playing the title role in The Music Man on Broadway. Then he’s got to slip back into the adamantium claws of Wolverine for the tenth time to play Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. But that’s a process that takes a lot of time.
Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer
One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.
Iggy Pop Won’t Stage Dive Anymore, but He’s Happy if You Do
Iggy Pop is gearing up for tour dates in support of his new album Every Loser, but fans won’t see the veteran performer stage diving anymore. In a new interview with Billboard, the 75-year-old Pop said he was happy if members of the audience wanted to keep throwing themselves around the way he used to.
Nicolas Cage Reveals First Plot Details For ‘Face/Off 2’
If there's one iconic action movie from the ’90s that never got the sequel it deserved, it's probably Face/Off. Nicolas Cage recently shared what a sequel, which has been rumored for years, could look like. While it’s not officially in the works or anything like that, it’s also not completely on the shelf. According to Cage, he’s had at least one relatively recent in-person meeting about a potential follow-up to the John Woo classic.
‘Poker Face’ Trailer Introduces Rian Johnson’s New Mystery Series
Just a couple weeks removed from Glass Onion’s big debut on Netflix, Rian Johnson already has a whole new mystery TV series on a rival streaming series. Peacock’s Poker Face, which Johnson wrote, directed, and created, follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, who has a unique ability that helps her solve mysteries: She instinctively knows any time someone is lying. It’s kinda like the flip side of Ana de Armas’ character in Knives Out, who was physically incapable of telling a lie.
Stephen Amell to Return as Green Arrow on ‘The Flash’ Final Season
For years, DC Comics’ TV shows were collectively known as the Arrowverse, thanks to the fact that they all slowly spun out of The CW’s Arrow. And for a while, it was a fitting moniker, as there was a whole slew of DC shows all on the air (and occasionally intersecting) including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. But Arrow — starring Stephen Amell as DC hero Green Arrow — ended in 2020, and right now there is just one Arrowverse series left, The Flash. And it’s scheduled to end with its upcoming ninth season.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Returning to TV
Ozzy Osbourne will star in the upcoming BBC reality series Home to Roost, but the Black Sabbath singer admitted that returning to TV makes him "deeply nervous." The 10-part show will focus on Osbourne and his family as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, England. Last year, Osbourne revealed that after 25 years of living in the U.S., he'll be moving back to the U.K. on account of rampant gun violence, among other reasons. "I don't want to die in America," he said at the time. Osbourne is familiar with leading his life in front of TV cameras. The Osbournes - which featured Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack - premiered on MTV in 2002 and was one of the network's most successful programs.
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Enough Money To Ensure More Sequels
James Cameron has an ambitious plan for the Avatar franchise, in part because James Cameron only has ambitious plans for everything and anything in his life. When he agreed to make more of these movies, it was never just to make one sequel, it was for an entire series of sequels. And as he planned, the number of sequels kept expanding. Last we heard, he had firm designs on making four Avatar sequels — but has already said he has ideas for at least two more films after that, movies that he probably wouldn’t even be physically capable of making himself just because of how long these things take to make and his own age. (Cameron turns 69 later this year.)
‘Avatar’ Set to Dethrone ‘Top Gun’ As the Biggest Film of 2022
James Cameron, that old cinematic maverick, is king of the movie world yet again. After Tuesday’s box office grosses, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed more than $1 billion overseas, making it the only 2022 release to accomplish that feat. And that number doesn’t include its grosses in the U.S., where it has already made over $450 million dollars. All told, the movie is hours away from crossing $1.5 billion worldwide — putting it ever so slightly ahead of 2022’s previous box-office champion, Top Gun: Maverick.
‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Is Worth A Watch
I've been a fan of Sylvester Stallone since whatever movies starring him my dad first let me watch, probably Rocky and First Blood. When I caught word that he was in a new TV series called Tulsa King, I didn't even need to watch a trailer or preview, I was in. Fortunately, I already have Paramount Plus so I can continue to get my new Star Trek fixes, as that's the platform Sly's new show is on.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
Golden Globes 2023: Who will win and who should win
Yes, the Golden Globes were boycotted by most of Hollywood last year. Yes, Tom Cruise handed back all of his past Globes in protest. Yes, no one can quite agree what the point of the Golden Globes even is. Still, 12 months after the annual awards show went untelevised for the first time in its 77-year history, they are back! For… reasons! Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the beleaguered ceremony returns tonight with numerous clouds hanging over it. Cruise, he of the one-man protest, isn’t nominated for Top Gun: Maverick, despite seeming to be a shoo-in. Brendan Fraser, who has long...
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip
That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
‘Gladiator 2’ Moves Forward With New Lead Actor
Gladiator 2 has been stuck in development hell for decades. The movie was first talked about not long after the original film became a massive blockbuster and an Oscar winner for Best Picture. Director Ridley Scott has always been interested in continuing its story about an enslaved warrior who becomes a hero to ancient Rome — even though that hero, played by Russell Crowe, died at the end of the film. That proved to be something of an obstacle to a sequel; at one point, a proposed concept would have seen Crowe’s character get resurrected from beyond the grave.
