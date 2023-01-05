ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

The Independent

USC's Reggie Bush, Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame

Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.Bush played on two national championship teams with USC in 2003 and '04, and led the Trojans to another title game in 2005, a season in which he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
wdhn.com

Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
GEORGIA STATE
wdhn.com

Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn

The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale

Cleveland addressed defensive leadership concerns immediately after a disappointing 7-10 season. The Browns aren't wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Woods has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his tenure.
CLEVELAND, OH
wdhn.com

Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday. With the Bears’ 29–13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, on top of the Texans’ 32–31 win against the Colts, Chicago officially secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the first time since 1947.
CHICAGO, IL
wdhn.com

MMQB Week 18: Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back

Links to all our coverage of NFL Week 18, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor and Pete Carroll. Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
wdhn.com

NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game

The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris

Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role. In addition to requesting permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Broncos also are seeking permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

