USC's Reggie Bush, Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.Bush played on two national championship teams with USC in 2003 and '04, and led the Trojans to another title game in 2005, a season in which he...
TCU acknowledges Georgia's higher 'tier' after blowout loss
After TCU's disheartening 65-7 loss to Georgia in the CFP title game on Monday at SoFi Stadium, a hopeful Sonny Dykes said the Horned Frogs have to "look in the mirror" to figure out how to bounce back next season in their quest to return to this stage.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn
The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
TCU Offensive Star Reportedly ’50-50’ for CFP National Championship
The Horned Frogs’ running back is reportedly on the fence about playing in Monday’s big game. TCU running back Kendre Miller hopes that he will be able to play in the Horned Frogs’ clash against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.
Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale
Cleveland addressed defensive leadership concerns immediately after a disappointing 7-10 season. The Browns aren't wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Woods has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his tenure.
Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday. With the Bears’ 29–13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, on top of the Texans’ 32–31 win against the Colts, Chicago officially secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the first time since 1947.
CFP National Championship: Georgia dynasty is just beginning
Two titles in two years -- including Monday's blowout of TCU in the College Football National Championship game -- and a bundle of returning talent has Georgia set up for years to come.
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Josh Allen said the play was ”just spiritual. … You can’t draw that one up or write that one up any better.”
MMQB Week 18: Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back
Links to all our coverage of NFL Week 18, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor and Pete Carroll. Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role. In addition to requesting permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Broncos also are seeking permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
