The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO