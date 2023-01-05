ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Wayne State celebrates 60 years since the March on Washington

The two-day event will honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a panel discussion and an awards ceremony. Wayne State University is hosting a two-part event dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his famed 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1st recreational marijuana business opens in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first recreation marijuana dispensary is open for business: Welcome to "Da Cut." "Here we are today, finally four years later, as a full-fledged adult use and a medical marijuana facility," said Al Williams, the owner. In 2018 Michigan legalized the recreational use of marijuana for...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipe causes massive damage at Detroit high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeastern High School in Detroit will be closed for an estimated two months after a pipe burst in the facility, causing massive damage to the building and forcing students online. According to a note sent to families, the busted pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy