wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
This Is The U.S. City With The Most Affordable Housing
There's one U.S. city that offers some of the most affordable housing in the country, meaning living there could help you get more for your budget.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit
Taura Brown is being kicked out of a home that is part of a community of tiny houses
fox2detroit.com
Masks returning to schools • 3 arrested after high speed chase • Detroit Lions finish season strong
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Ann Arbor Public Schools will require masks be worn by students and staff entering buildings in the district for the first two weeks of class following the end of winter break. The district said from Jan. 9-20, they'll operate with an updated health code that seeks...
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs
The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
wdet.org
Wayne State celebrates 60 years since the March on Washington
The two-day event will honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a panel discussion and an awards ceremony. Wayne State University is hosting a two-part event dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his famed 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
fox2detroit.com
1st recreational marijuana business opens in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first recreation marijuana dispensary is open for business: Welcome to "Da Cut." "Here we are today, finally four years later, as a full-fledged adult use and a medical marijuana facility," said Al Williams, the owner. In 2018 Michigan legalized the recreational use of marijuana for...
Broken pipes, water damage force Southeastern H.S. in Detroit back to virtual learning
Over the holiday break, water pipes at Southeastern High School in Detroit broke, flooding most of the classrooms and forcing a shift to online learning for the foreseeable future.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipe causes massive damage at Detroit high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeastern High School in Detroit will be closed for an estimated two months after a pipe burst in the facility, causing massive damage to the building and forcing students online. According to a note sent to families, the busted pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms...
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: A resident-led group has drastically cut vacancies on Detroit’s West Side
The five communities that make up Detroit’s Grandmont Rosedale district found themselves confronting — and ultimately overcoming — a serious crisis during the late 2000s. Known for its historic homes and close-knit community, Grandmont Rosedale has a reputation for being a highly desirable place to live. But...
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
