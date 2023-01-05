Read full article on original website
Less ‘buzz’ in Florida after beehives wiped out by hurricanes
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Hurricanes Ian and Nicole didn’t just destroy homes and businesses — a local beekeeper also says Florida’s bee population took a hard hit. Oxx Simeina runs Oxx Beekeeping in Kissimmee. He said he keeps bees on multiple properties across North and Central Florida.
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Volusia County following Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Volusia County to help residents and businesses impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. It will be located at The Center at Deltona arts venue, located at 1640 Martin Luther King Jr....
Wrong-way detection system up and running on Florida I-4 Express Lane ramps
News 6 has been reporting on the lack of a Wrong-Way Vehicle Detection System (WWVDS) even before the first Express Lane head-on wreck last year, and now the system is finally in place at some I-4 Express Lane direct-connect ramps. The Florida Department of Transportation had posted patrol cars at...
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
Orchestra members speak out after $20K in music equipment stolen from Volusia nonprofit
DEBARY, Fla. – Two members of a Volusia County symphony orchestra are sharing the impact that thieves had on members after the thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of musical equipment. Kay Cooke and Chas Monaghan with Volusia Community Arts based in DeLand met with News 6 in...
Can your employer track you? Lake County man fired after company’s app detected him at competitor
LEESBURG, Fla. – The day before Thanksgiving, tow truck driver Gary Leady sent a text message to his employer claiming he needed to stay home to care for his kids because his wife was sick. But Leady admits he had an ulterior motive for skipping work that day. “I...
All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest brings ‘best of the best’ shows to new downtown venue
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fear not, Fringe fans! The arts festival is back with Orlando Fringe’s 2023 Winter Mini-Fest, which promises a series of curated shows—old and new—packed into just four days. The event, which runs from Jan. 12-15, will christen the newest theater venue to come...
Could Wall Street rebound in 2023? ‘Stock Doctor’ weighs in
ORLANDO, Fla. – From Wall Street to Main Street, 2022 was a rough economic year for Americans. The Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates last year in an effort to tame historic inflation, one of the reasons the stock market suffered its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.
Thieves steal trailer filled with $20K in musical equipment in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. – More than $20,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a nonprofit organization in Volusia County when thieves snatched a trailer. The Volusia Community Arts said the theft, which occurred Wednesday, included essential items, including percussion instruments and musical stands. [TRENDING: Tenant shoots landlord after being...
Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
Longwood man accused of pouring diesel fuel around home, threatening to ignite it
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he poured diesel fuel around a Longwood home and threatened to set it ablaze, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven Carden, 38, showed up at a house along South Terrace Boulevard with...
Kissimmee man dies after motorcycle rear-ends car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday after he was thrown from a motorcycle in a rear-end crash near Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. on South Orange Avenue, north of Wetherbee Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: SpaceX...
Credit issues after Christmas and New Year’s? Fix it with Wealth Adviser Reggie Tolbert
ORLANDO, Fla. – It happens. Without proper planning, year-end holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s can sneak up on you and leave a dent in your credit score that can take months just to buff out and even longer to shine. This week on “Black Men Sundays,”...
Family loses home, 4 dogs dead after fire at duplex in Orange County, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A family lost their home after their duplex caught fire Sunday morning on Balboa Drive in Orange County. The fire also resulted in the deaths of four dogs, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape...
Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
Nearly $100K worth of boat equipment stolen from DeLand business, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from a boating business in DeLand. According to officers, the burglary occurred overnight Thursday at Mystic Powerboats, located at 1848 Patterson Ave. Employees told officers someone gained entry to the business after it closed by cutting the fence behind the boats, the department said.
