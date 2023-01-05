ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Less ‘buzz’ in Florida after beehives wiped out by hurricanes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Hurricanes Ian and Nicole didn’t just destroy homes and businesses — a local beekeeper also says Florida’s bee population took a hard hit. Oxx Simeina runs Oxx Beekeeping in Kissimmee. He said he keeps bees on multiple properties across North and Central Florida.
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
Could Wall Street rebound in 2023? ‘Stock Doctor’ weighs in

ORLANDO, Fla. – From Wall Street to Main Street, 2022 was a rough economic year for Americans. The Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates last year in an effort to tame historic inflation, one of the reasons the stock market suffered its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.
Thieves steal trailer filled with $20K in musical equipment in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – More than $20,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a nonprofit organization in Volusia County when thieves snatched a trailer. The Volusia Community Arts said the theft, which occurred Wednesday, included essential items, including percussion instruments and musical stands. [TRENDING: Tenant shoots landlord after being...
Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
Nearly $100K worth of boat equipment stolen from DeLand business, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from a boating business in DeLand. According to officers, the burglary occurred overnight Thursday at Mystic Powerboats, located at 1848 Patterson Ave. Employees told officers someone gained entry to the business after it closed by cutting the fence behind the boats, the department said.
