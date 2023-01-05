Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Care About Wrestling
A WWE Hall of Famer has questioned how much Ronda Rousey cares about wrestling and thinks that she could go “into business” for herself. Ronda Rousey made her name as an Olympic judoka, winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 before going on to revolutionise the world of MMA through her show-stealing fights in the UFC.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Shows Off Impressive Physique Amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shown off his impressive physique in a workout video amid speculation about his status for WrestleMania 39. Austin notably returned to the ring last year, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Saturday in April 2022. This was Austin’s first full match...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
bodyslam.net
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Protecting John Cena During His Return Match
Last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was the last SmackDown of 2022 and WWE closed out the year in a big way. John Cena made his long awaited return to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & John Cena. The Wrestling Observer...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Recalls Getting Complaints About WWE Hall Of Famer “On A Daily Basis”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled having to deal with Shawn Michaels and wrestlers complaining about his conduct in WWE during the late 1990s. Ross was Head of Talent Relations at the time. “I got complaints about...
msn.com
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, a rising fighter with the ONE Championship, died last month, her sister announced Saturday. She was 18 years old. Lee was the sister of ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee and ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. In her Instagram post, Angela wrote that Victoria died on Dec. 26. No...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE
Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
Comments / 0