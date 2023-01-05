Celtics star Jayson Tatum gets real on his ‘tough a** position’ behind Kevin Durant, Giannis on All-Star voting

Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James fires back at reporter for claiming his ‘patience is waning’ amid Lakers trade rumors
LeBron James took to Twitter to strongly refute how an article classified him as increasingly impatient with the Los Angeles Lakers front office for not trading draft picks to improve the current roster. Early Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a transcript of the brief conversation he had with...
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors
Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension
Despite the controversy surrounding suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich has nothing but love for him. Popovich said as much while talking to reporters before the Spurs take on the Celtics on Saturday at AT&T Center. The veteran coach emphasized that Udoka remains a good friend and will […] The post Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Lacob drops harsh reality on future of Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio
With their fourth championship in eight years last season, the Golden State Warriors extended their dynastic run with yet another successful campaign. But every fan knows that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson as a trio won’t rule over the NBA forever. Team owner Joe Lacob is acutely aware of that fact. In an […] The post Joe Lacob drops harsh reality on future of Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Pistons must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
Nobody expected much from the Detroit Pistons this season. The bar was set quite low for this team, with most assuming they’d continue tanking for a shot at another marquee rookie in 2023. Well, so far, so good. The Pistons currently tote an 11-31 win-loss record. That’s good enough for last in their division and the entire Eastern Conference. Needless to say, the Pistons will likely continue down this road. As such, stocking up on assets or young players would seem like pretty good moves for them in the coming weeks. Here we will look at the two best trades the Detroit Pistons must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Marcus Smart suffers potentially serious injury in Celtics’ win vs. Spurs
The Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday to win their second straight game, but the victory may have come at a cost. Marcus Smart sustained an injury in the game and wasn’t able to return. Smart suffered a knee contusion early in the third quarter of...
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson ejected in Jazz vs. Grizzlies, squares up to throw them ‘bows’
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, once again, figured in a heated altercation. This time against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies. Everyone can still probably remember that incident with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors when Clarkson committed a Flagrant 2 foul and then squared up against the Dubs, seemingly ready to box it out with them.
DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics
Things were beginning to look up for the Chicago Bulls. Amid rumors of a midseason blowup that may involve a Zach LaVine trade, among others, the Bulls have begun to play better as of late, going 8-3 heading into their Monday night contest against the Boston Celtics to climb into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. However, DeMar DeRozan suffered a non-contact lower body injury in the third quarter of their 107-99 loss to the Celtics, putting a damper on what had been such a strong past few week for the Bulls.
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History In Monday's Nuggets-Lakers Game
Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic made NBA history on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA roundup: Jrue Holiday leads Bucks' rally past Knicks
January 10 - Jrue Holiday snapped out of a game-long slump by scoring 10 points in the final 2:30 on Monday night for the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, who overcame a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to edge the New York Knicks 111-107.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s official injury status vs. Pistons, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have won four out of their last five games, and it seems that they haven’t been missing the services of superstar big man Joel Embiid very much. This is despite the fact that the five-time All-Star has sat out the Sixers’ previous three contests with a lingering foot injury. It now sounds […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid’s official injury status vs. Pistons, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mavs’ facing major roadblock in Bojan Bogdanovic trade pursuit
We’re now just a month away from the February trade deadline, which means that the rumor mill is going to be heating up considerably in the coming weeks. Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic has been linked to a move away from Detroit for pretty much the whole season, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if the 33-year-old ends up with a different team after February 9th.
RJ Barrett injury update will please Knicks fans
New York Knicks star RJ Barrett missed his sixth straight game on Monday due to his hand injury, though it looks like he won’t be out for long. According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett is “real close” to returning to the team. The 22-year-old wing has not played since December 27 against the Dallas Mavericks, during which he sustained a hand laceration.
‘I’m a dangerous man’: Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson sends stern warning to NBA amid dominant stretch
Mitchell Robinson is now in his fifth season in the NBA. The New York Knicks center appears to be turning a corner right now as he looks to firmly establish himself as one of the key cogs to his team’s core. Robinson’s strength has always been his elite rebounding...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr admits ‘concern’ for Draymond Green over heavy workload
The Golden State Warriors were on the receiving end of some excellent news on Monday after it was revealed that Stephen Curry could make his return to action on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. Curry’s return could not come at a better time with the team’s current injury crisis already taking its toll on the […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr admits ‘concern’ for Draymond Green over heavy workload appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell receives hilarious Joe Ingles message before first return to Utah since trade to Cavs
For years, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles were two of the Utah Jazz’s most important players. However, the Jazz felt like their core led by Mitchell and Rudy Gobert had already reached its ceiling, and they eventually traded them to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. In fact, no one might be happier […] The post Donovan Mitchell receives hilarious Joe Ingles message before first return to Utah since trade to Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday drop strong Brook Lopez DPOY endorsement
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a rough patch as of late, having played inconsistent basketball over the past month or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done his best to carry the team on his back amid Khris Middleton absence and Jrue Holiday’ shooting struggles as of late. However, beyond Antetokounmpo, one player has played at such an exceptional level on a consistent basis for the Bucks this season, particularly defensively. Enter Brook Lopez.
Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency
The Portland Trail Blazers have definitely benefited from the arrival of Jerami Grant, who they acquired from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. And while he’s yet to make a definitive decision on his future, the 28-year-old evidently loves being in Portland and sounds like he’d love to stay long-term. Via The Athletic: “I ain’t really […] The post Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0