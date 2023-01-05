Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NYC's Annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Canceled
Another year without No Pants Day on the subway!
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
Woman, 37, on Citi Bike fatally struck by box truck in Brooklyn
A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said. The unidentified victim was riding at Second Avenue and Ninth Street in Gowanus around 7 a.m. when she was hit.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
The Jewish Press
Brooklyn Jewish Man Hurt in Crown Heights Ramming
A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Lex Ave jeweler fights gun-toting robbers during heist
An employee grappled with armed smash-and-grab thieves as the pair tried to rob a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store, police said Tuesday as they released images of the suspects.
Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
bkreader.com
Deliveryman Beaten and Robbed While Delivering Food in Brooklyn: NYPD
A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A lottery ticket worth one million dollars was sold last week for the January 6th Mega Millions lottery drawing. That ticket was sold at Puja Convenience on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. A second million-dollar ticket was sold in Troy at Stewart’s Shops. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The post Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
