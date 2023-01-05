Read full article on original website
Aberdeen PD Arrest One, Locate Other Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run
One driver in the fatal hit and run last Wednesday at the the intersection of Simpson Ave. and N Scammel St. has been arrested and the other vehicle involved was located by Aberdeen Police over the weekend. APD, with the help of the Montesano Police Department, located and apprehended 46...
Chronicle
Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County
Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ghscanner.com
76-Year-Old Fails to Yield Hits and Rolls Vehicle with 4 People In It.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the cause of the collision on State Route 12 at Monte Brady RD E near Montesano Saturday was the result of failing to yield. They say that a 76-year-old woman driving a white Honda CRV had been traveling eastbound on State Route 12 approaching Monte Brady RD E. Once in the intersection, she went to turn to go northbound on Monte Brady RD crossing the westbound SR 12 traffic and struck a 1994 Toyota Corolla driven by a 35-year-old Aberdeen man, rolling the vehicle where it then landed in the westbound direction ditch.
Chronicle
Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
ghscanner.com
Man Dies In Trailer Home Fire In Hoquiam
While no official confirmation has been given by any investigating agencies we are told by neighbors that an elderly man has died in a fire that took place in Hoquiam. Here is the alert post from that incident we posted this morning. Fire was dispatched to a mobile home on...
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
KIMA TV
Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Into Downtown Centralia Building With Dagger Arrested and Charged
When the sole renter on the second-story of a building in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue heard someone outside her apartment “jiggling doors” at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, she called the police. Officers with the Centralia Police Department soon found that the locked exterior door...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more
A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
Chronicle
Sirens: Possession of Stolen Vehicle; Eluding Police; DUI Arrest; Assault; Theft
• A juvenile was arrested in the 400 block of North Ash Street at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 and was booked into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly entering a vacant apartment and causing damage inside. • A burglary of a business in the 500 block of...
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, January 5, 2023
On 01/05/23 at 11:24 a.m. on 2nd Ave and Overhuls, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mitchell James Borden, 34, on suspicion of 1) driving under the influence, 2) resisting arrest, 3) hit and run unattended, 4) possession of stolen vehicle and 5) eluding a police vehicle. On 01/05/23 at 2:39 p.m. in...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating
A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County
An Olympia man is facing a felony stalking charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman protected under a domestic violence no-contact order. The defendant, Matthew T. Fauls, 41, was convicted of three domestic violence charges — fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $25K for Man Arrested With Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gun in Centralia
Bail has been set at $25,000 for a man arrested in Centralia on Friday while he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that had an estimated 300 fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm and varying amounts of cocaine, meth and heroin inside. An officer with the Centralia Police Department...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023
• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
waheagle.com
WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day
According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
