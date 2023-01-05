ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
ghscanner.com

76-Year-Old Fails to Yield Hits and Rolls Vehicle with 4 People In It.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the cause of the collision on State Route 12 at Monte Brady RD E near Montesano Saturday was the result of failing to yield. They say that a 76-year-old woman driving a white Honda CRV had been traveling eastbound on State Route 12 approaching Monte Brady RD E. Once in the intersection, she went to turn to go northbound on Monte Brady RD crossing the westbound SR 12 traffic and struck a 1994 Toyota Corolla driven by a 35-year-old Aberdeen man, rolling the vehicle where it then landed in the westbound direction ditch.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
ABERDEEN, WA
ghscanner.com

Man Dies In Trailer Home Fire In Hoquiam

While no official confirmation has been given by any investigating agencies we are told by neighbors that an elderly man has died in a fire that took place in Hoquiam. Here is the alert post from that incident we posted this morning. Fire was dispatched to a mobile home on...
HOQUIAM, WA
KIMA TV

Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
ABERDEEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more

A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle

Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, January 5, 2023

On 01/05/23 at 11:24 a.m. on 2nd Ave and Overhuls, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mitchell James Borden, 34, on suspicion of 1) driving under the influence, 2) resisting arrest, 3) hit and run unattended, 4) possession of stolen vehicle and 5) eluding a police vehicle. On 01/05/23 at 2:39 p.m. in...
Chronicle

Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County

An Olympia man is facing a felony stalking charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman protected under a domestic violence no-contact order. The defendant, Matthew T. Fauls, 41, was convicted of three domestic violence charges — fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023

• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
CENTRALIA, WA
waheagle.com

WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day

According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA

