Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
kswo.com
Lawton home developer inducted as Oklahoma Builders Association President
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Here is a little good news for your Monday morning, a Lawton home developer and builder was named President of the Oklahoma Builders Association on Friday, according to a press release. Ron Nance, owner of the Oaks Development Company in Lawton, was inducted as the...
kswo.com
Lawton AMBUCs chapter celebrates 70 years of operation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton AMBUC’s chapter celebrated its 70th anniversary Sunday. The chapter celebrated its 70th year of operation with none other than a 70s themed party at Apache Casino. Guests were encouraged to wear bell-bottoms and leisure suits to fit the occasion. The chapter is known...
kswo.com
Lawton NAACP branch hosts annual Jubilee Observance
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s NAACP branch held its annual NAACP Jubilee Observance Service. Tt’s an annual event to celebrate the day President Lincoln freed enslaved people. New officers were elected for the chapter. There was a guest speaker as well as an opportunity for voter registration, one...
KTEN.com
Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
kswo.com
Cameron Campus Ministry to hold 39th Annual Holiday Celebration for MLK Jr. Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For Martin Luther King Junior Day, the Cameron Campus Ministry will host its 39th Annual Holiday Celebration, consisting of a panel discussion and celebration banquet. 7News spoke with Doctor Willie B. Smith, the Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and Rev. Phil Jones, a Cameron Campus Ministry...
Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?
While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
kswo.com
Pecan Creek volunteer fire department hosts annual ‘Fire and Ice’ golf tournament
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Pecan Creek volunteer fire department held its fifth annual Fire and Ice golf tournament Saturday. The tournament took place at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course and is meant to help raise funds for the department for things like clothing and equipment. 20 teams signed up to participate.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest. Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reportedly said...
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
KXII.com
Ardmore family searching for pet macaw
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird. Last Sunday a red Camelot Macaw went missing after a hawk attack in Ardmore. Her owners said she was attacked and chased off eastward from North Kings Road, and they haven’t seen her since. They said...
Dish denies Mission Broadcasting tv stations to subscribers
On Friday night, January 6th, 26 Mission Broadcasting television stations across the US were forced off DISH Network’s distribution system.
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
KTEN.com
'Luxury tipis' are part of Turner Falls Park upgrades
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Davis has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting tourism at Turner Falls Park. Last year, the city's primary source of revenue welcomed more than 350,000 guests, and officials are hoping to match that in 2023. "It is a huge draw for the...
kswo.com
Class of four year olds become published authors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One class from MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center has published their own book. Ernika Todd, a teacher at MIGHT, gathered her class of four-year-olds and put together a book as a group over the span of a couple of weeks. Todd stated, “So I asked...
KXII.com
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
kswo.com
Mother Nature Does Know the Calendar Says January... Right?? | 1/9PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Believe it or not, a weak “cold front” front will continue to move south tonight. I’d rather call it a wind shift rather than a cold front because no change in airmass expected. While light northwest winds are expected this evening by daybreak tomorrow winds will return back out of the southeast. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s.
