Comanche, OK

KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Lawton AMBUCs chapter celebrates 70 years of operation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton AMBUC’s chapter celebrated its 70th anniversary Sunday. The chapter celebrated its 70th year of operation with none other than a 70s themed party at Apache Casino. Guests were encouraged to wear bell-bottoms and leisure suits to fit the occasion. The chapter is known...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton NAACP branch hosts annual Jubilee Observance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s NAACP branch held its annual NAACP Jubilee Observance Service. Tt’s an annual event to celebrate the day President Lincoln freed enslaved people. New officers were elected for the chapter. There was a guest speaker as well as an opportunity for voter registration, one...
LAWTON, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
DAVIS, OK
Z94

Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma

The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cameron Campus Ministry to hold 39th Annual Holiday Celebration for MLK Jr. Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For Martin Luther King Junior Day, the Cameron Campus Ministry will host its 39th Annual Holiday Celebration, consisting of a panel discussion and celebration banquet. 7News spoke with Doctor Willie B. Smith, the Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and Rev. Phil Jones, a Cameron Campus Ministry...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?

While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newschannel6now.com

WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest. Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reportedly said...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore family searching for pet macaw

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird. Last Sunday a red Camelot Macaw went missing after a hawk attack in Ardmore. Her owners said she was attacked and chased off eastward from North Kings Road, and they haven’t seen her since. They said...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
LONE GROVE, OK
KTEN.com

'Luxury tipis' are part of Turner Falls Park upgrades

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Davis has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting tourism at Turner Falls Park. Last year, the city's primary source of revenue welcomed more than 350,000 guests, and officials are hoping to match that in 2023. "It is a huge draw for the...
DAVIS, OK
kswo.com

Class of four year olds become published authors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One class from MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center has published their own book. Ernika Todd, a teacher at MIGHT, gathered her class of four-year-olds and put together a book as a group over the span of a couple of weeks. Todd stated, “So I asked...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Mother Nature Does Know the Calendar Says January... Right?? | 1/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Believe it or not, a weak “cold front” front will continue to move south tonight. I’d rather call it a wind shift rather than a cold front because no change in airmass expected. While light northwest winds are expected this evening by daybreak tomorrow winds will return back out of the southeast. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s.
LAWTON, OK

