San Francisco’s Adopt-a-Drain program, where residents volunteer to monitor and clean out a designated catch basin, has gotten lots of social media attention — and new sign-ups — during recent storms. It’s easy to see the appeal of this kind of civic action, especially when it comes with the right to give “your” storm drain cutesy names, like Lana Del Drain or Drainmond Green. However, the feel-good PR campaign obfuscates a grimmer reality. • ‘Shocked’: 73-year-old SF landmark at risk after storm damage

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO