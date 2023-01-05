Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods
The city's antiquated sewers won't be saved by civic duty and Adopt-a-Drain - only major investments.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
The Daily 01-09-23 Civic duty can't save antiquated SF sewers
San Francisco’s Adopt-a-Drain program, where residents volunteer to monitor and clean out a designated catch basin, has gotten lots of social media attention — and new sign-ups — during recent storms. It’s easy to see the appeal of this kind of civic action, especially when it comes with the right to give “your” storm drain cutesy names, like Lana Del Drain or Drainmond Green. However, the feel-good PR campaign obfuscates a grimmer reality. • ‘Shocked’: 73-year-old SF landmark at risk after storm damage
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Afghan restaurant Angela’s in Alameda closed permanently in December
The restaurant was known for distinct takes on classic Afghan cuisine.
San Francisco's iconic Camera Obscura battered by storm
The 73-year-old attraction was pummeled by 51 mph gusts of wind, and it's about to face another round of storms.
Huge chunks of Santa Cruz sidewalk fall into ocean after California storm
The National Guard was deployed to assist the city.
Dramatic flooding in Santa Cruz County amid latest California storm
Santa Cruz County is urging all residents to stay home if possible Monday.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
If you haven’t walked SF's Golden Gate Bridge, you should. Here's why.
Zip across by car, and you get only a fraction of the experience.
Bay Area Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots shutters after 24 years
"All good things eventually come to an end."
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
It is featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
San Francisco Bay Area replica makes Legoland California worth the trip
"They even included a Lego vineyard across the Lego Golden Gate Bridge in Lego Napa Valley."
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
