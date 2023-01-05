Bears WR Chase Claypool: 'We have to be real uncomfortable with losing'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Toward the end of the Bears’ 41-10 blowout loss to the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field, Chicago receiver Chase Claypool expressed his frustration on the team’s sideline.

From his perspective, Claypool looked down the sideline and saw that other Bears didn't share the same disappointment that he had. He saw a lack of a distaste for losing near the end of a trying season. So, a frustrated Claypool began shouting before second-year quarterback Justin Fields approached him with calming words.

“I was a little fired up because we can’t lose that bad ever,” Claypool said Thursday as he reflected back on his moment of frustration. “We got to have a little more pride, a little more heart and don’t let that happen again.”

Acquired by the Bears in a trade with the Steelers on Nov. 1, Claypool has just 12 receptions for 111 yards and no touchdowns over parts of six games with his new team. Chicago sent a second-round pick back to Pittsburgh in exchange for the 24-year-old Claypool, who's under contract through the 2023 season.

On Thursday, Claypool insisted his displeasure on the Bears’ sideline wasn't related to his lack of a role in the team’s offense. In the loss Sunday, Fields targeted Claypool just once, and it didn't result in a completion.

The Bears had just 230 total yards of offense in the loss to the Lions, who entered that contest with the NFL’s last-ranked defense.

“We’re coming off the field three-and-out, sit on the bench, do the same thing over,” Claypool said. “Something’s got to change in that moment. We got to realize the drives where we have to score. We have to realize when it’s not OK to go three-and-out. We got to act that way. If we go three-and-out, it can’t just be OK. And it isn’t. But we really got to have that fire and energy and realize, it’s time to go. We went three-and-out two times in a row. They’re scoring points. The lead is getting bigger. What are we going to do about it?

“Just a build-up of that game. I just always believe that we’re in every game, no matter what the score is. If it’s third quarter and we’re down 21, I still believe we can win. I want to see other people believe that with me. I don’t want people to be comfortable going three-and-out or, ‘Damn, we’ve been here before.’ Like, damn, this just happened two weeks ago, three weeks ago. We got to be uncomfortable being in that position.

“Near the end of the season, people are beat up and stuff like that. But every week, no matter what the record is, we got to win every game.

“I want to feel that belief. I want to feel it. We’re a good team, and we’re going to be a good team next year. But we have to be real uncomfortable with losing.”

The Bears (3-13) host the Vikings (12-4) on Sunday at Soldier Field in their season finale.

Injury report

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday as he deals with a groin injury. His status for Sunday is unclear. Quarterback Justin Fields (hip), cornerback Jaylon Jones (concussion), long snapper Patrick Scales (neck) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) didn't practice.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

