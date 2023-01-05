One person is dead and four others are injured after a fire at a duplex residence north of downtown Hillsborough during the early hours of Monday. Orange County Emergency Services said its department received a call before 1 a.m. about a structure fire at 818 Faucette Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived ahead of several rural fire department units and found part of the two-story building “heavily involved in fire,” according to a release Monday afternoon. Orange County said sheriff’s deputies attempted to remove as many occupants as possible and provided medical aid until EMS units arrived.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO