ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: January 9-13

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Local government boards are getting back into the swing of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Jim Woodall

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Jim Woodall — longtime district attorney for Orange and Chatham Counties. For nearly two decades, Woodall served in the position and his retirement at the end of 2022 marked the end of a career presiding over an office handling high-profile cases and community concerns.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Living Wage Rises Again for 2023

Orange County Living Wage has once again raised its numbers from 2023, setting this year’s rate at $16.60 an hour for hourly workers and $15.10 for employers who pay at least half of employees’ health insurance costs. Those marks stood at $15.85 and $14.35 last year. Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Fire Department: Hillsborough House Fire Kills 1, Injures 4

One person is dead and four others are injured after a fire at a duplex residence north of downtown Hillsborough during the early hours of Monday. Orange County Emergency Services said its department received a call before 1 a.m. about a structure fire at 818 Faucette Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived ahead of several rural fire department units and found part of the two-story building “heavily involved in fire,” according to a release Monday afternoon. Orange County said sheriff’s deputies attempted to remove as many occupants as possible and provided medical aid until EMS units arrived.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Investigating Highway 54 Shooting; 1 Injured

Gunfire from one vehicle toward another along North Carolina Highway 54 in Chapel Hill injured one passenger on Monday night, according to a preliminary police investigation. A release from the Chapel Hill Police Department said that at around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of the highway — which includes a pair of apartment complexes — one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle. The hurt passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame

If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy