Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: January 9-13
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Local government boards are getting back into the swing of...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Apply to Own a Home in Weavers Grove!
Aaron chats with Laine Staton of Orange County Habitat for Humanity, which is now accepting applications for prospective homeowners in the new Weavers Grove mixed-income development. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Jim Woodall
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Jim Woodall — longtime district attorney for Orange and Chatham Counties. For nearly two decades, Woodall served in the position and his retirement at the end of 2022 marked the end of a career presiding over an office handling high-profile cases and community concerns.
chapelboro.com
UNC Volleyball Head Coach Joe Sagula Retiring After 33 Seasons in Chapel Hill
UNC volleyball head coach Joe Sagula is retiring after 33 seasons with the program, Carolina announced Monday morning. Sagula has won 10 ACC championships (seven regular-season, three tournament) with the Tar Heels. “As I made this decision to retire, my main focus was to ensure that I leave this program...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Living Wage Rises Again for 2023
Orange County Living Wage has once again raised its numbers from 2023, setting this year’s rate at $16.60 an hour for hourly workers and $15.10 for employers who pay at least half of employees’ health insurance costs. Those marks stood at $15.85 and $14.35 last year. Orange County...
chapelboro.com
Fire Department: Hillsborough House Fire Kills 1, Injures 4
One person is dead and four others are injured after a fire at a duplex residence north of downtown Hillsborough during the early hours of Monday. Orange County Emergency Services said its department received a call before 1 a.m. about a structure fire at 818 Faucette Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived ahead of several rural fire department units and found part of the two-story building “heavily involved in fire,” according to a release Monday afternoon. Orange County said sheriff’s deputies attempted to remove as many occupants as possible and provided medical aid until EMS units arrived.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Investigating Highway 54 Shooting; 1 Injured
Gunfire from one vehicle toward another along North Carolina Highway 54 in Chapel Hill injured one passenger on Monday night, according to a preliminary police investigation. A release from the Chapel Hill Police Department said that at around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of the highway — which includes a pair of apartment complexes — one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle. The hurt passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame
If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Dispatches Notre Dame, Moves to 3-2 in ACC Play
A rare early-morning start did nothing to slow down the Tar Heels Saturday. After tipping off at 11:30 a.m., Carolina handled Notre Dame 81-64 to remain undefeated at home this season. The team has won six of seven games following its four-game losing streak. “One of the things I love...
chapelboro.com
Armando Bacot Named ACC Player of the Week for Second Time This Season
After two more standout performances against Wake Forest and Notre Dame, UNC senior center Armando Bacot was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday. It’s the second time this season Bacot has taken home the honor. Bacot scored 21 points each in wins over the Demon Deacons...
