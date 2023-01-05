ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Your Health: Potential COVID boosters with no needle necessary

By Lou Baxter
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeC4T_0k4wiuza00

From allergy relief to protection from the flu, a quick pump delivers medication directly into the respiratory system. Now, Yale researchers are testing a COVID booster nasal spray.

“The reason we’re focusing on the nasal cavity is because that’s where the virus first lands,” said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Immunobiologist at the Yale School of Medicine.

Health Report: Battling bad bacteria

Iwasaki says current mRNA boosters lose strength over time and are not as effective in the nose and respiratory tract. The Yale nasal spray contains spike proteins from the coronavirus.

“Essentially, it’s a booster that contains the right vaccine antigen inside that bottle,” Dr. Akiko Iwasaki went on to say.

Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery

For some patients who are reluctant to get the COVID booster because they hate needles, a nasal spray could be a better option. Iwasaki said there are also other benefits.

“It may have less side effects than having a shot, so for people who are afraid of the side effect, hopefully this will also alleviate such hesitation,” Dr. Iwasaki explained.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Health Report: Treating COVID with Paxlovid

It seems like either you’ve had it or know someone who has. And now, there are new Omicron variants of COVID that are dominant in the U.S., raising fears of a new winter surge. It’s a COVID encore! Last year, Stephen Colbert joined President Joe Biden, the First Lady Jill Biden, even Dr. Anthony Fauci […]
YourErie

Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie man hit by train, police investigating

An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
YourErie

Erie Co. Coroner rules death of man hit by train as accidental

The Erie County Coroner is ruling the death of an Erie man as accidental after being hit by a train over the weekend. The coroner’s office says 35-year-old James Zipperi died of blunt force trauma after being struck by the train. City of Erie Chief of Police Dan Spizarny said according to video footage, Zipperi […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing mother. According to a post from the Facebook page of District Attorney Kevin Steele, they are looking for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown who lives on Stratford Court, which is in Limerick Township, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in nation’s history

(THE CONVERSATION) Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation’s history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YourErie

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight

House Republicans on Monday adopted a rules package that will govern how the chamber operates for the next two years in a closely watched vote that came on the heels of last week’s drawn-out Speaker fight. The vote was the first legislative battle for newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his House Republican conference.  […]
TEXAS STATE
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy