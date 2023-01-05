ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Money: New year means new financial goals

 4 days ago

It’s that time of year when many of us promise ourselves we’ll go to the gym more, learn a new language, take up a musical instrument or any number of other worthy goals.

But this year, when making New Year’s resolutions, why not also consider some financial ones?

Your Money: Making the most of employer-based retirement plans

Jim Lyons of Edward Jones stops by JET 24 Action News to discuss some financial New Year’s resolutions.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

