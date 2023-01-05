Your Money: New year means new financial goals

It’s that time of year when many of us promise ourselves we’ll go to the gym more, learn a new language, take up a musical instrument or any number of other worthy goals.

But this year, when making New Year’s resolutions, why not also consider some financial ones?

Jim Lyons of Edward Jones stops by JET 24 Action News to discuss some financial New Year’s resolutions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.