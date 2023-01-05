Read full article on original website
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation
Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce...
WDTN
What You Need to Know about Ohio’s New Distracted Driving Law
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.
‘Devotion to his duty’: Fallen Ohio officer honored with highway designation
Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two teens who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gov. DeWine issues executive orders minutes after taking oath of office
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine wasted no time after taking the oath of office for his second. The governor, within minutes, issued a series of executive orders on a variety of issues. One order aims to protect nursing mothers from discrimination in the state government workplace, while another...
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
matadornetwork.com
This Epic Cabin Is Located in Ohio’s Best State Park
The Cliffs of Hocking Hills are an impressive geological formation located in the Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio. The cliffs, which rise up to 200 feet, have been carved by glaciers over thousands of years and offer spectacular views of the surrounding landscape. The Cliffs at Hocking Hills cabins put you right in the heart of nature.
richlandsource.com
Could a local league work? These 8 schools could make it happen
What does the perfect north central Ohio high school athletic conference look like?. It’s something I’ve been asking myself a lot lately now that Mount Vernon has announced its intention to leave the Ohio Cardinal Conference in the fall of 2024.
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
Ohio’s top cities rank poorly in places to find a job
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s five major cities all rank in the bottom half of best places around the United States to find a job, according to a recently released study. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 180 cities across the country using 32 key metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary, to determine the best cities to find employment. "All five Ohio cities included in...
