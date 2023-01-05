ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Local leaders talk decision of community-regulated tobacco laws

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L94VQ_0k4wi05V00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been against kids smoking for decades. On Thursday, he stopped a bill that would’ve limited what cities can do to stop it . He made it known that Ohio has to change to stop the smoking and vaping epidemic.

Ohio has a problem with smoking, especially among school-age children. Studies show between 15 and 30 percent of high school students are vaping.

“You know, it’s cool looking. It looks like a flash drive. It’s harder, to me, for teachers to see it,” said Erin Bishop, Youngstown’s health commissioner.

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

“There are some inherent flaws in using those pieces of tobacco and vape products, that they’re just not good for our young people. They’re not good for people of any age,” said Angela Divito with the Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine vetoed a bill that would’ve given the state regulation over these products. Instead, he allowed communities to make decisions to protect their children.

“We will save a lot of lives. We will save a lot of children from starting down a pathway that 20 years, 25 years, 30 years that may end up costing them their lives,” Gov. DeWine said.

The veto allows Columbus to keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, which starts next year.

In 2019, Youngstown made it illegal to sell tobacco to people under 21. A couple of months later, the law went statewide.

“Municipalities know better than broader approaches, what their people need,” Divito said.

So, Youngstown and Mahoning County will keep doing what they’re doing to reach children — more education in schools and encouraging parents to talk with their children about not vaping or smoking.

“If children know that that’s the expectation, then they are less likely to experiment or to adopt that habit,” Divito said.

While issuing his veto, Gov. DeWine also called on the state legislature to pass a statewide bill ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
OHIO STATE
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
CLEVELAND, OH
fcnews.org

Merrin will not be Speaker of Ohio House

An area state representative will not be Ohio House Speaker afterall. It appeared Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Twp.), would be the next speaker following a vote among Republicans. However, State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) was elected Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives during the opening day ceremonies for the 135th General Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A group of Republicans joined with Democrats to vote Stephens as Speaker of the Ohio House.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Coalition aims to legalize marijuana in Ohio

2023 could be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio. A group calling itself "Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is trying to legalize marijuana use in the state. After being reintroduced this week in the Ohio legislature, the Ohio General Assembly has four months to vote to...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy