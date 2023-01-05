Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Falcons beat Tom Brady for first time as Bucs pull starters to avoid injuries
ATLANTA — For the Bucs, Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons had the awkward feel of a preseason game: key starters sitting out or getting pulled early, an outcome that ultimately didn't matter and a postgame need to look ahead and not back in any way. "Everything will be...
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Veteran Defensive Back for Playoff Push
The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy about trying to upgrade their offense with veteran additions as they attempt to make their first run to the Super Bowl since 1995. Now, Jerry Jones has bolstered his defense with an experienced signee, as well. The Cowboys signed 10th-year cornerback Xavier ...
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late; top 14 picks determined
Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time. Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31.
'Hitting on all cylinders' - Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma break down Vikings' offense in 29-13 victory over Bears
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma broke down the defensive and offensive effort in the Minnesota Vikings' 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Alexander Mattison was key for the offense as he racked up two TD on the ground.
NFL Week 18 highlights: Lions eliminate Packers; Seahawks make playoffs
The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday with a jam-packed Week 18 slate — and you can check out the full playoff picture here. On the opening possession of the game, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs was called for a 46-yard pass interference on Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, putting the ball at the Detroit 5-yard line. The Lions kept the Packers out of the end zone, though, forcing a field goal.
Is Aaron Rodgers the right QB for the Packers next season? | What's Wright?
The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 18’s loss to the Lions. Nick explains the decision not to shut things down earlier in the season has come back to bite the Packers. This offseason the Packers must come to a decision on picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option which is heavily dependent on the status of Aaron Rodgers returning. Nick believes Rodgers has come short in multiple opportunities throughout his career and explains the Packers have failed in putting themselves in position to be competitive next season.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
Clock ticking for Bears with No. 1 pick after brutal season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As much as he would have liked to set the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, Justin Fields seemed only mildly disappointed he didn't get the opportunity. A strained hip kept him out of the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings....
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Moments after the Dolphins’ playoff-clinching win over the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel went over to embrace the man who brought him to Miami, owner Stephen Ross. “I know how many other teams were interviewing me, so the answer is zero,” McDaniel said, “and...
Stetson Bennett defies all odds to lead Georgia to glory: ‘GOAT status forever’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett was all set to sign with Louisiana-Lafayette, a quality program out of the mid-major Sun Belt Conference. He had given the top level of college football a shot, attending Georgia as a walk-on out of high school. After one season there of inaction, he left for junior college, where he put up strong numbers at Jones County in Mississippi, and verbally committed to Louisiana-Lafayette in December 2018. “I woke up on signing day and planned on signing there,” he said over the summer, “And then Georgia called.” Kirby Smart was offering him a scholarship. Bennett couldn’t say no,...
