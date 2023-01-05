Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
KCTV 5
Hardman inactive, Butker to play against Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman inactive for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes after the Chiefs activated Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday night. That activation came on the last day of Hardman’s 21-day window to return.
KCTV 5
AFC playoff picture set, schedule to be announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The playoff picture is set in stone for the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs are the top seed and will not play next weekend. 5. Los Angeles Chargers at 4. Jacksonville Jaguars. If Miami beats Buffalo, the Dolphins will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in the...
KCTV 5
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday “with a lot of love on my heart” to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
TCU acknowledges Georgia's higher 'tier' after blowout loss
After TCU's disheartening 65-7 loss to Georgia in the CFP title game on Monday at SoFi Stadium, a hopeful Sonny Dykes said the Horned Frogs have to "look in the mirror" to figure out how to bounce back next season in their quest to return to this stage.
KCTV 5
Royals to have earlier first-pitch times for some weekday games in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals appear to be appealing to school parents for next baseball season. For 16 midweek games, the normally-scheduled 7:10 p.m. for first pitch will be pushed to a 6:40 p.m. start. All 12 Friday home games will take place at 7:10 p.m., as well as all weeknight games in June, July and August.
No. 11 Kansas State aims to continue ascent under Tang
The gains have come quickly for Kansas State under new coach Jerome Tang. The 11th-ranked Wildcats haven’t lost in more than a month and turned two road wins against ranked Big 12 teams last week into Monday’s headline-grabbing debut in the national rankings. They play Tuesday against Oklahoma State and then visit No. 17 TCU on Saturday as part of the national AP Top 25 schedule with their first ranking since the 2018-19 season. “I am very happy for our fans and for our players and for our staff,” Tang said at a news conference Monday. “Our goal wasn’t to be a ranked team, but it is pretty cool that long the journey it happened.” Tang had spent 19 seasons at Baylor before taking over at Kansas State, a program picked to finish last in the 10-team Big 12. But the Wildcats (14-1) dropped 116 points in a win at now-No. 10 Texas and claimed a high-scoring overtime win at Baylor last week, matching the program’s best start since the 1958-59 season.
