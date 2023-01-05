A unanimous vote by the Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has sent the proposal from Brookfield, IL’s Parkway Dispensary, LLC for another adult use Cannabis Dispensary on to the Danville City Council. It should be on the agenda for the Tuesday, January 17th meeting. This project would include the extending of Lynch Drive; which runs parallel to Lynch Road but ends at Sunnyside, the currently operating cannabis dispensary. The road would be extended north, and Parkway’s facility would be two parcels over.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO