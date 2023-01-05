ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Power announces new CEO

By Simone Gibson
 4 days ago

ALABAMA ( WRBL ) – The Alabama Power Company board of directors named Jeff Peoples as the 12th president and CEO of the company, which goes into effect immediately.

Peoples will also join the board of directors as chairman. Peoples succeeds Mark Crosswhite, who retired after eight years of service as the company’s leader.

Peoples has served as Alabama Power’s Executive Vice President of Customer and Employee Services, where he oversaw customer services, marketing and economic development strategy and operations, and the company’s six geographic business divisions.

Additionally, Peoples was responsible for Alabama Power’s labor relations, human resources, safety, wellness, health, and disability management functions.

Peoples started his career with Alabama Power in 1984 as a chemical technician at Plant Miller. Peoples served in several positions with increasing responsibility for human resources, training, workforce development, and technical field services.

He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Southern Company Gas and Senior Vice President of Operations Services of Southern Company Services.

Peoples serves on several industry and non-profit boards including the Alabama Power Foundation, Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund, Alabama Governor’s Labor Management Conference, Bronze Valley, Center for Construction Research and Training, Electrical Workers Without Borders North America, Southeast Labor and Management Public Affairs Committee, the National utility Industry Training Fund, and Paths for Success Foundation and TradesFutures.

Peoples holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biological Science from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Peoples says that he’s thankful to be part of such a legacy.

ALABAMA STATE
