I grew up in a time when street lights were everything. As children of the 70s and 80s, street lights were always the beacon signaling the end of your day. Maybe it's still the same, but when I was a kid, the street lights were the surefire sign that you had to be home. If my butt wasn't walking in the door when they came on, you better bet my mom was on the back porch hollering my name in a way that only a parent seems capable of.

BANGOR, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO