141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
How Many Street Lights do You Think There Are in Bangor?
I grew up in a time when street lights were everything. As children of the 70s and 80s, street lights were always the beacon signaling the end of your day. Maybe it's still the same, but when I was a kid, the street lights were the surefire sign that you had to be home. If my butt wasn't walking in the door when they came on, you better bet my mom was on the back porch hollering my name in a way that only a parent seems capable of.
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
T4 R9, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of an ice fisherman Saturday who, they say, broke through the ice on his snowmobile. Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on Seboeis Lake looking for areas to ice fish, according to investigators.
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
Morning chat with local resident, Mrs. Maine
BANGOR– Craig Colson speaks with Mrs. Maine, Autumn Perry. She’s a busy mom of two young children and a local business owner.
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Spike Strip & Flash Bang Used to End Police Chase & Standoff in Penobscot County, Maine
Law enforcement used a spike strip and a flash bang to end a police chase and standoff that went from Waldo County to Penobscot County on Monday morning. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the police chase started when the Belfast Police Department attempted to pull the driver over.
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
Bangor Only Has 3 Of The Top 10 Best Sandwich Chains In The U.S.
Is there anything on this Top 10 list that you would love to see here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights the Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations
VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
Hermon Offers Pine Church Monthly Lease
ORONO — A congregation has been offered a new home by a local high school but with a stipulation. The Hermon school committee has offered pines church to use Hermon high school’s auditorium for its weekly church services. However, Matthew Gioia, the lead pastor of the church, says...
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large
A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
