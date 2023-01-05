ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Victim of house explosion identified

Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Five taken to the hospital after Indianapolis apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people were transported to local hospitals after an apartment fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to 2847 Elwin Dr, which is not far from 30th Street and North Post Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says three children — a baby, toddler and possibly a teenager were taken...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Northeast side Interstate 465 ramp to close beginning Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day. The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13. INDOT says it will be closed until the project is over, which is expected to be at the end of 2024.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

