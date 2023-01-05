Read full article on original website
Woman charged in shooting that wounded Indianapolis Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing multiple charges in the shooting of an Uber driver. Rakeasia Rodgers is facing battery by means of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges. Rodgers is accused of shooting Marco Batista on Jan. 4. "I am happy because I am...
2 possible carjackings and gas station shooting connected by stolen car
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are piecing together what led to Sunday night’s deadly shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Thompson Road at Harding Street.
Indy launches new school zone traffic enforcement in East side neighborhoods
IMPD East District officers will enforce laws in targeted traffic zones in Eastside neighborhoods beginning Jan.9, at the request of City-County Councilor David Ray.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
3 people walk into hospital shot in Indy, IMPD says possibly linked
IMPD reported that three people walked into Indy hospitals with gunshot wounds and that they might all be linked to the same incident.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
Person shot on east side in critical condition
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
Five taken to the hospital after Indianapolis apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Five people were transported to local hospitals after an apartment fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to 2847 Elwin Dr, which is not far from 30th Street and North Post Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says three children — a baby, toddler and possibly a teenager were taken...
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
Police investigating fatal crash on Indy’s East side
Indianapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday night on Indy’s East side.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
Community holds vigil for man killed at Lake Castleton Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, dozens of community members and faith leaders gathered at Lake Castleton Apartments on Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis to remember the life of a 25-year-old man killed on New Year's Eve. "The senseless violence that continues to take place needs to stop...
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
Uber driver happy to be alive after being shot during ride pickup
INDIANAPOLIS — The Uber driver shot Wednesday night while picking up a rider on the northeast side of Indianapolis spoke to 13News from his hospital bed Friday afternoon as he recovers from a bullet wound in his lower back. "I am happy because I am alive and my passenger,...
Man dies in Lafayette home explosion while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators believed the man was producing fireworks […]
Northeast side Interstate 465 ramp to close beginning Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day. The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13. INDOT says it will be closed until the project is over, which is expected to be at the end of 2024.
Uber driver shot on city's northeast side
An area Uber driver is recovering after being shot late Wednesday night on the city’s northeast side.
