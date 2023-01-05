BRONSON, MI. — Entering into Monday night’s non-conference varsity basketball clash with the Constantine Lady Falcons, the Bronson Lady Vikings couldn’t help but feel a little slighted. According to the latest MaxPreps algorithm the Vikings, 6-0 entering Monday night’s contest, were the twenty-sixth best team in Division Three. Meaning, according to MaxPreps, twenty-five other teams in Division Three are better than the undefeated Vikings, a team that has size, speed, athleticism, and senior leadership. ...

BRONSON, MI ・ 5 MINUTES AGO