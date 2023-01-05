ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

New Hope Organization Celebrates National Bird Day with Tips and Tricks for Outdoor Fun

 4 days ago

The organization has several tips and tricks to make the most of your bird-watching experience.Photo byBucks County Audubon Society

A Bucks County organization is celebrating a special holiday by giving local residents suggestions on how to interact with nature.

The Bucks County Audubon Society, headquartered at 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, is acknowledging Jan. 5 as National Bird Day. The organization is known for promoting the study and watching of birds throughout the country, and Bucks County is known for its wide array of bird species.

In order to properly celebrate the unique holiday, the society has made several suggestions on how to interact with local avian residents.

Here are some of the suggestions the organization has for enjoying the day:

  • Going bird watching
  • Adding birdhouses or feeders to backyards and gardens
  • Donating to a bird sanctuary
  • Leave some nuts or seeds out for birds in your area

Founded in 1969, the Bucks County chapter has been working to promote the love and preservation on nature in one of Pennsylvania’s most naturally beautiful areas.

Learn more about the organization and their work at the Bucks County Audubon Society.

