FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Your Turn: feedback on lawmaker pay hike, shelter closure & closed bar
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The new year brought a new salary for New York lawmakers. They’re getting a pay raise of $32,000:. I am so ashamed and disgusted to live in this state...You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Kim Reed. Their increase is more than what my...
Cooperative Extension offers home heating help
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County can help people keep their homes warm. Community energy program manager Kathryn Ripstein says programs are available to help people lower their energy bills and keep their homes more comfortable during winter. Watch the video for her interview on...
Community celebrates the life of Tom Walker
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hundreds of people gathered in Watertown Monday to celebrate the life and continue the legacy of philanthropist and former mayor Tom Walker. Some people find comfort in song. Others in prayer. Many in memories. “Like many of you, I spent quite a few hours in...
Peggy “Peg” Anne Fikes, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peggy “Peg” Anne Fikes, born 8/9/1953, entered peacefully into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on January 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Maureen Fikes, brothers Paul and James, beloved aunt and uncle Thelma and Carl Webert, aunts Wilma Harvey, Madeline Flanagan, Edna Vuillemot, uncle Mark Fikes, and several cousins. Surviving are several cousins and many friends.
Jeffrey M. Houghton, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey M. Houghton, 81, of Watertown, NY, passed away at home on January 8th, 2023, following a long illness. Jeff graduated from Carthage High School and enlisted at age 17 in the U.S. Navy as a hospital Corpsman. Jeff was employed by SMC Hospital as...
Peggy A. Peterson, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peggy A. Peterson, 54, of Watertown, NY, passed January 6, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The burial will be in the spring at the...
Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, Clayton passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours and a funeral service will be at a time and date to be announced and a full obituary will be published. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Pat’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Joyce E. Hughes, 93, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Joyce E. Hughes, 93, of NYSR-12E, passed away, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. Born on April 26, 1929 in Cape Vincent, NY, she was a daughter of Theodore M. and Laura H. Willoughby Hinckley. She was a 1946 graduate of Cape Vincent High School and a 1947 graduate of Utica Beauty School.
Service Notice: Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of St Lawrence Ave, will be held Saturday, January 21st at 11 am at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Nick passed away on November 12, 2022. Because he loved music, his family encourages attendees to wear their favorite rock & roll tee shirt to the service, if they would like to.
Marion J. Porter, 97, of Watertown and formerly of Mannsville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marion J. Porter passed away Saturday, January 7th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 97 years old. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 12th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling...
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output
The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
Roger H. Young, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Roger H. Young, 78, passed away on Friday at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
John Ellis Lennox, 49, of Pierrepont Manor and formerly of Heuvelton
PIERREPONT MANOR, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for John Ellis Lennox, age 49, of Pierrepont Manor and formerly of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home from 12:00PM (Noon) up until the time of the funeral service. A reception will be held for family and friends following the funeral service at the VFW, 1112 Champlain St, Ogdensburg, NY. Mr. Lennox passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Herbert A. Haines, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Herbert A. Haines, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Mary Lynn Loera, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lynn Loera, 68, Watertown, wife of Leo Loera, passed away Sunday, June 8th, 2023 at the Hospice Residence, Gotham St., Watertown with her family at her side. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow.
Donna A. Hodkinson, 80, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Donna A. Hodkinson, 80, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away Thursday evening, January 5,2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Donna was born October 22,1942 in Newton Falls, the daughter of the late Clifford and Jean (Demers) Saber. She was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central High School. She married James E. Hodkinson on January 14,1961 at St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet with Father Ruddy officiating. Donna and Jim traveled extensively with Jim’s military career. She was a certified surgical and anesthesia technician. She worked in many hospitals during her husbands military career, and for 30 years, worked at Carthage Area Hospital until her retirement. Retired 1st Sgt. USMC James E. Hodkinson, passed away on December 17, 2021.
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two police officers have been fired from their jobs for allegedly lying to Potsdam police about who was driving during a hit-and-run crash. Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood was an officer with the Massena Police Department and 22-year-old Logan Chilton was a part-time officer for both the Norwood and Norfolk police departments.
John James Mereau, 73, of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for John James Mereau, retired certified accountant, age 73 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (January 13, 2023) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.
Gerald (Jerry) A. Roedel, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Gerald (Jerry) A. Roedel, 85, of Dexter, NY, passed away in hospice on January 5, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1937 in Buffalo, NY, son of Adam and Gertrude Roedel. He graduated from Kensington High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United...
