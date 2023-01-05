PIERREPONT MANOR, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for John Ellis Lennox, age 49, of Pierrepont Manor and formerly of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home from 12:00PM (Noon) up until the time of the funeral service. A reception will be held for family and friends following the funeral service at the VFW, 1112 Champlain St, Ogdensburg, NY. Mr. Lennox passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

PIERREPONT MANOR, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO