The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WTRF

Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP)Jadeveon Clowney’s season is officially over – not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Strong finish has Steelers optimistic heading into 2023

PITTSBURGH (AP)Sixteen years in, Mike Tomlin still hasn’t endured a losing season in Pittsburgh. As much as the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach appreciates the way his team rallied down the stretch to end up 9-8, he also couldn’t care less that his record streak – the most consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or better to start a head coaching career in NFL history – remains intact.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Report: Indy Turns Down Chance to Host AFC Championship

The league will have to keep looking for a possible neutral site host after a popular suggestion opted to pass on the game. After the NFL’s owners voted to pass a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the possibility of playing the conference championship game at a neutral site became a legitimate possibility. As a result, the league has begun to survey its options around the country, a task that’s already proving to be more difficult than expected.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTRF

Chad Johnson Calls for Bengals ‘Coin Toss’ Touchdown Celebrations

Ochocinco knows a thing or two about celebrations. The Bengals are playing under strange circumstances Sunday vs. the Ravens thanks to the NFL’s modified playoff rules. A win would lock them into hosting a playoff game, but a loss brings into play a coin flip between Baltimore and Cincinnati to decide who hosts a game.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF

Watson, Browns regroup following season shaped by suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Deshaun Watson is dealing with another suspension, this one not nearly as personal or punishing as the last. His abridged first season with the Cleveland Browns is over. He’s on another extended break. One day after a 28-14 loss in Pittsburgh, Watson and his teammates cleaned out...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown

The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Stetson Bennett defies all odds to lead Georgia to glory: ‘GOAT status forever’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett was all set to sign with Louisiana-Lafayette, a quality program out of the mid-major Sun Belt Conference. He had given the top level of college football a shot, attending Georgia as a walk-on out of high school.  After one season there of inaction, he left for junior college, where he put up strong numbers at Jones County in Mississippi, and verbally committed to Louisiana-Lafayette in December 2018.  “I woke up on signing day and planned on signing there,” he said over the summer, “And then Georgia called.”  Kirby Smart was offering him a scholarship. Bennett couldn’t say no,...
ATHENS, GA

