INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett was all set to sign with Louisiana-Lafayette, a quality program out of the mid-major Sun Belt Conference. He had given the top level of college football a shot, attending Georgia as a walk-on out of high school. After one season there of inaction, he left for junior college, where he put up strong numbers at Jones County in Mississippi, and verbally committed to Louisiana-Lafayette in December 2018. “I woke up on signing day and planned on signing there,” he said over the summer, “And then Georgia called.” Kirby Smart was offering him a scholarship. Bennett couldn’t say no,...

ATHENS, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO