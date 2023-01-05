After spending just over one season as the head coach, Chris Beard has been fired with cause by Texas Basketball. The Longhorns will be looking for a new leader for their basketball program, a program that will depart the Big 12 for the SEC in just two years. Beard had been hired in 2021 and brought high expectations, but has seen his time with the Longhorns and his coaching career burst into flames.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO