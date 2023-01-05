Read full article on original website
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold outside of Austin
Well, the TCU Horned Frogs are off to the National Championship against the Bulldogs of Georgia, but they aren't the only ones winning going into 2023.
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house
Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
New owner takes over Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park, rebrands to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Tuscano Italian Kitchen in Cedar Park serves Italian cuisine with a special Texas twist, such as the brisket bolognese. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Jay Roush took ownership of Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park on Dec. 1 and rebranded and renamed the restaurant Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Roush said Gino’s Italian...
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
