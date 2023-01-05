ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 10 candidates to replace Chris Beard as Texas HC

After spending just over one season as the head coach, Chris Beard has been fired with cause by Texas Basketball. The Longhorns will be looking for a new leader for their basketball program, a program that will depart the Big 12 for the SEC in just two years. Beard had been hired in 2021 and brought high expectations, but has seen his time with the Longhorns and his coaching career burst into flames.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program

Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl

Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas Longhorns land commitment from 4-star recruit at All-American Bowl

Playing for the West team at the all-star game in The Alamodome, McDonald picked the Longhorns over TCU and Oklahoma State on live television. A two-way star for the Cadets this season, McDonald is listed as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports as a wide receiver, even though he played defensive back and quarterback this season. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Choate led the recruitment of McDonald for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house

Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
KINGSLAND, TX

