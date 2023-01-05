Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center
A woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital after she was shot in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. Lakeville Police Department says it was called to the facility at 9800 217th St. W. at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, where the woman had been shot in her vehicle.
Suspect arrested in death of pregnant woman in Lakeville; baby is born but condition not known
A pregnant woman found in a car in Lakeville dies at HCMC, where staffers deliver her baby, who’s condition is not known… suspect is arrested
Police: Temporary lockdown at Southdale Mall prompted by 'accidental' gunshot
EDINA, Minn. — Half of the Southdale Mall in Edina went on lockdown Monday after a firearm reportedly went off inside the building around noon. According to Edina Police, investigators believe the shots were from an "accidental discharge." Officers located a blood trail inside the mall but did not...
fox9.com
12-year-old killed in snowmobile wreck, 3rd fatal crash of the weekend
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy has died after deputies say his snowmobile struck a tree in southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash in Theilman Township, Minnesota, a rural town about 25 miles northeast of Rochester. Deputies say the boy, identified as...
Police: Lockdown lifted after gun fired inside Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. — Half of the Southdale Mall in Edina went on lockdown for about 45 minutes on Monday after a firearm went off inside the building around noon. Edina officials initially said investigators believed the shots were from an "accidental discharge," though at a press conference Monday afternoon Chief Todd Milburn said police are currently "working through those details."
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
Pregnant woman shot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center dies, baby delivered
The woman who was shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has died, with police revealing she was also pregnant and her baby was delivered during attempts to save her life. The Lakeville Police Department confirmed in a Monday morning update that the 31-year-old victim died at Hennepin County...
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
WDIO-TV
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall
EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
Police in Rochester search for man missing after leaving Mayo Clinic hospital
Police in Rochester are asking for the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man who went missing after he left a Mayo Clinic facility late last month. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Thomas McElroy was seen leaving Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. He was later seen near 11th Avenue Southwest in Rochester.
1 person in critical condition, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in the hospital following an overnight fire in Minneapolis.According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a house on the 2000 block of 45th Avenue North. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and fire coming from the residence. One adult victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Fire officials say three dogs were also located, with one possibly injured, and they are now with Animal Control.No other injuries were reported.
fox9.com
St. Paul homicide: 20-year-old charged in killing of man who was walking home from work
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old arrested in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. . Arteze Kinerd, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder. The charges say he and...
Charges: Shakopee man shot into neighbor's home while "practicing" with new gun
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man is facing charges after he shot into his neighbor's home while "practicing" with his new gun.Brad Gripentrog, 60, was charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.According to charging documents, officers with the Shakopee Police Department were dispatched to Milwaukee Road on the afternoon of Nov. 2 to investigate a report of accidental discharge of a firearm.Officers spoke to Gripentrog who allegedly told officers a bullet went through his window and possibly his neighbor's house after he accidentally shot his gun.Gropentrog admitted to police he thought his firearm was not loaded as he practiced aiming in his bedroom. When he pulled the trigger, however, there was a shell in the chamber. The bullet went through his window and into the neighboring townhome.He says he immediately called the police and his biggest concern was that someone may have been hurt.Police say they found the bullet inside a closet on the upstairs floor of the townhome.
Charges: Woman, 23, fatally stabbed husband at St. Louis Park apartment
A 23-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her husband inside their St. Louis Park apartment this week, according to charges filed Friday. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole is charged with 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. Barham died at the hospital...
Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
KARE
Stepfather sentenced to 7 years after deadly grad party drive-by shooting
STILLWATER, Minn — In Washington County on Friday, it was not your typical sentencing hearing. The courtroom was packed with supporters of the defendant — a stepfather whose actions led to his 14-year-old getting killed at a Woodbury graduation party last year. "This is not the typical drive-by...
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0