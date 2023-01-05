SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man is facing charges after he shot into his neighbor's home while "practicing" with his new gun.Brad Gripentrog, 60, was charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.According to charging documents, officers with the Shakopee Police Department were dispatched to Milwaukee Road on the afternoon of Nov. 2 to investigate a report of accidental discharge of a firearm.Officers spoke to Gripentrog who allegedly told officers a bullet went through his window and possibly his neighbor's house after he accidentally shot his gun.Gropentrog admitted to police he thought his firearm was not loaded as he practiced aiming in his bedroom. When he pulled the trigger, however, there was a shell in the chamber. The bullet went through his window and into the neighboring townhome.He says he immediately called the police and his biggest concern was that someone may have been hurt.Police say they found the bullet inside a closet on the upstairs floor of the townhome.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO