inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Arrested On OWI, Intimidation, Drug Charges
A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving the wrong way drunk and threatening a police officer. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, of 3762 W. Old 30, apt. 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
95.3 MNC
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
wfft.com
Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
inkfreenews.com
Edward Becker — PENDING
Edward Becker, 74, rural North Webster, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel, North Webster.
WANE-TV
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
WANE-TV
Road work to temporarily close portion of Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect heavier traffic this week at a busy southwest side intersection, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard at Illinois Road. The construction extends to Apple Glen Boulevard, the road that leads to Apple Glen Crossing and Jefferson Pointe.
WOWO News
Monroeville man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Monroeville man who admitted to driving drunk with his children in the vehicle during a fatal crash last year was sentenced on Monday. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Douglas E. Acosta II was sentenced to 16 years for two counts of operating while intoxicated and two counts of neglect of a dependent. He had previously pled guilty to those charges in March.
inkfreenews.com
Pamela M. Rundberg
Pamela Marie (McCall) Rundberg, 53, Warsaw, formerly of Marshall County, died at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born July 22, 1969. Pam is survived by her children, Joseph Lynn McCall, Mishawaka, Bradley (Caitlin) Haney Burton, Kentucky, Summer (Nathan) Rundberg, Elkhart, Amber Rundberg (Justin) South Carolina, Victor Rundberg (Jemina) Warsaw and Rachel (Jon) Boggs, Warsaw; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Ryan, Argos; brothers, Rick McCall, Robert Henderson and Daniel Henderson; and life partner, Mike Norris.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara J. Youpel
Barbara J. Youpel, 83, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Barbara was born Sept.12, 1939. She married Harold A. Youpel on Aug. 23, 1985, and he preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nancy Riddle, Winnetka, Ill.; her son, Tom (Haj)...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
inkfreenews.com
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
WANE-TV
Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
inkfreenews.com
Pierceton Taking Action On Cleanup Of Stahl’s Property
PIERCETON — Pierceton should start action this month to force a man to clean up his property in town. That’s according to Town Attorney Tammy Keirn. The property in question belongs to Brad Stahl. Stahl’s properties have been the subject of repeated complaints from residents at Pierceton Town...
inkfreenews.com
James R. Semler
James R. Semler, 81, Churubusco, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence in Churubusco. He was born June 28, 1941. On April 7, 1994, James married Cindy Terman. Survivors include his wife Cindy Semler, Churubusco; children Randy Semler, Michigan City, Eric Semler, Warsaw, Amy Semler, Montana,...
wtvbam.com
Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Hatcher Jr.
Larry Hatcher Jr., 49, Plymouth, died Jan. 6, 2023, at St Joe Health System Mishawaka Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born March 18, 1973. On Dec. 30, 2017, he married Jeanine Xaver, who survives. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanine; his mother, Joyce; his son, Zachary Bridgman;...
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
