WTRF
WVU looks for second-straight win vs. TCU Tuesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s West Virginia women’s basketball team will aim for a second-straight win as the Mountaineers welcome TCU into the Coliseum Tuesday night. WVU swept all three meetings against the Horned Frogs last year, including a victory over TCU in the first round of...
WTRF
Mountaineer duo enters NWSL Draft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s hero of the Big 12 Tournament and one of the top center-backs in the Big 12 Conference have entered their names into the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. Jordan Brewster and Gabrielle Robinson hope to hear their names called by one of...
WTRF
Baylor at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date:...
WTRF
Mountaineer trio each scores 20-plus for first time in nearly four years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three West Virginia University women’s basketball players accomplished something that the program hasn’t seen in nearly four years Saturday afternoon. Led by JJ Quinerly’s 22 points, first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up the first Big 12 Conference victory of her WVU coaching career...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Frustrated Huggins speaks after KU loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins took the podium on Saturday frustrated with his team’s loss to No. 3 Kansas. The Mountaineers missed a massive opportunity on Saturday when they hosted their first Big 12 game at the WVU Coliseum. The sold-out crowd left the arena unhappy as the Mountaineers failed to pull off a massive upset — something that has happened plenty of times in the past.
WTRF
Plitzuweit earns first Big 12 win after WVU holds off K-State
Dawn Plitzuweit finally has a Big 12 win under her belt. Her West Virginia women’s basketball team (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) was victorious on Saturday, staving a late comeback from Kansas State (12-4, 1-2) to win 77-70 at the Wildcats’ Bramlage Coliseum. JJ Quinerly led the Mountaineers with 22 points as she spearheaded WVU’s offense in the second half.
WTRF
Former Buffalo safety commits to West Virginia
Neal Brown and his staff received another commitment from a player in the transfer portal Sunday morning. Former Buffalo Bulls safety Keyshawn Cobb announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers. West Virginia offered Cobb a spot on the roster on Dec. 21. Cobb entered...
WTRF
School safety expert grades Ohio County Schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools spent this past summer reevaluating the safety practices and security equipment in all their buildings, and this week, evaluations are taking place to ensure that their hard work will pay off. Kenneth Trump is President of National School Safety and Security Services,...
WTRF
Staci Stephen named executive director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley board of directors is excited to announce their new executive director, Staci Stephen. Staci brings 17 years of nonprofit and fundraising experience to this position. Her nonprofit career started at the Augusta Levy Learning Center in 2006 where she served as the director of development and spearheaded many special events such as Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars and COLOR ME AU-SOME 5K. She most recently served as Director of Development at Youth Services System, Inc.
WTRF
A Night At The Italian Opera offers music and food for fans of all things Italian
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If you like Italian opera and Italian food, mark your calendar for Feb. 11. The Wheeling Symphony’s SoundBites Concert Series is offering a celebration of Italian heritage with an event called A Night At The Italian Opera. You can choose to attend a gourmet Italian meal...
