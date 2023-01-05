Read full article on original website
Related
China is still racing to develop its own mRNA jabs. But they won't use foreign vaccines to fight COVID because of 'national pride,' says South Korea's top vaccine maker.
After three years of zero-COVID policy, Beijing abruptly rolled back the policy in December, which triggered a wave of infections and deaths.
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
From an AI oven that promises to warn you about burning food to a mixing bowl designed to track calories, food tech has been a key theme at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas.
See families eagerly reunite in China after Covid lockdowns lifted
Thousands of travelers crossed mainland China's borders for joyful reunions and long-awaited journeys as authorities relaxed restrictions that had both separated families and isolated the world's most populous country for nearly three years. CNN's Selina Wang reports.
Comments / 0