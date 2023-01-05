Read full article on original website
Oldest Ferry in The US Runs Through This Hudson Valley Area
It's not every day that we think about cruising along in a historic ferry within the Hudson Valley. Some Hudson Valley natives and new residents have been on this ferry before. How Historic Is The Hudson Valley?. It's said that the Hudson River is named after Henry Hudson. He was...
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’
One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis
2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves were a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
New York Grinch Ruins Christmas In Hudson Valley, Can You Help?
Can you help police from the Hudson Valley find this man who is accused of ruining a family's Christmas?. On Monday, Jan. 2. police from Orange County asked the public for help in finding a man who is accused of stealing Christmas decorations on two separate occasion. New York Grinch...
Fishkill’s Favorite ‘Has It All’ Store Celebrates Fifty Years In 2023
You know you're from Fishkill or the surrounding areas if...someone mentions school supplies, greeting cards, unique gifts and decor, lottery tickets, or party supplies and the first thing that comes to mind is Jerrick's!. A staple in the Fishkill community for now 50 years, Jerrick's is the go-to spot for...
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years
A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?
The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Favorite High Falls Restaurant Closes to Move to New Location
If you are a regular at the High Falls Cafe in High Falls then you already know that they have embarked on a new adventure. If you are a fair-weather fan of the cafe then you may not have heard the big news. On December 19th, the High Falls Cafe...
newyorkupstate.com
Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner
Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley
Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill
Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them
The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
