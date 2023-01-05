ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Fishkill, NY

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
