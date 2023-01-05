The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO