Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
25newsnow.com
Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD
CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
1470 WMBD
Not guilty plea entered in Woodford County attempted murder case
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman charged with a Woodford County attempted murder has entered a plea of not guilty. Court records indicate Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday on one count of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Battery. Sturdivant was arrested in Springfield December 16th, almost...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Fon du Lac Chief of Police retires after decades of service to Central Illinois
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fon du Lac Park District’s Chief of Police retired at the start of the new year after more than 20 years of service. Through his decades of work, Michael Johnson has been an advocate for public information and safety and veteran support. “We...
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
wmay.com
Holiday Traffic Detail Produces Dozens Of Citations
A holiday DUI detail by Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies has resulted in more than 50 citations… although none for actual drunk driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ran from December 16th through January 2nd. The high-profile detail may have served as a deterrent for driving under the influence… but it still resulted in 31 speeding tickets, 16 seat belt citations, 3 car seat violations, 2 citations for distracted driving, and 3 tickets for driving on a suspended license.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
WAND TV
North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
wmay.com
More Details Emerge On Fatal Crash; Victim Identified
Illinois State Police have released more details about the crash on Route 104 Thursday that killed a Pawnee woman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield was westbound on Route 104, just east of Interstate 55, when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi. The impact spun Prindle’s vehicle into the path of the car driven by 42-year-old LaDonna Rude of Pawnee, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner Jim Allmon says she died of blunt force injuries from the crash.
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies person who died in Rt. 104 crash, ISP releases more details
Update 2:25 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the person who died in the Route 104 car crash near Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The preliminary findings of an […]
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in three-vehicle crash on Route 104
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police report one person is dead after a three vehicle crash on Illinois 104 ¼ mile east of Interstate 55. According to ISP, on January 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Cassandra Prindle, 33, of Springfield was traveling westbound on IL Route 104, ¼ mile east of I-55 near Pawnee, IL when for unknown reasons crossed the center line striking the vehicle of Fred Fleck, 20 of Sherman, IL.
Comments / 1