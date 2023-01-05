Read full article on original website
txktoday.com
Inmate Accused Of Escaping From Federal Lockup In Texarkana Pleads Not Guilty
A man who allegedly escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana on New Years Day last year pleaded not guilty the charge on Thursday. Ramon Benjamin Fernandez, 30, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter with an interpreter for arraignment at a hearing in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. Judge Baxter appointed Texarkana lawyer Cory Floyd to represent Fernandez.
easttexasradio.com
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
menastar.com
Happy Law Enforcement Day extended to Texarkana Arkansas and Texas officers at Monjunis
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Beyond the Badge of Texarkana hosted a greatly appreciated Law Enforcement Day luncheon on Monday at the not-yet-officially-open Monjunis Italian Café in Texarkana, Arkansas. The organization Beyond the Badge of Texarkana is a new organization created to strengthen, support and encourage the blue family which...
magnoliareporter.com
State Line Avenue wreck kills two
TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
KSLA
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit a concrete foundation of a former building. The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The...
News Channel 25
Senior survives crashing into fried chicken restaurant to avoid collision: Police
TEXARKANA — A senior man is alive with no injuries after crashing into a Slim Chickens in Texarkana, police said. The Texarkana Police Department reports that the 55-year-old was driving on North Stateline Avenue when he "had to take evasive action" after another vehicle had turned in front of him.
easttexasradio.com
Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
txktoday.com
Argument Over Christmas Tree Ends In Hope Man’s Arrest
HOPE, Arkansas–Felony charges have been filed in Hempstead County against a man who allegedly threatened family members with a gun during a dispute over a Christmas tree last month. Michael Dion Ballance, 61, allegedly began arguing with a female family member on Dec. 3 about where the Christmas tree...
KTBS
January is human trafficking awareness month
TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities. Human trafficking is a billion dollar...
texarkanafyi.com
2 Lives Lost in Overnight Crash on Stateline Avenue
An overnight crash on Stateline Avenue has claimed the lives of two individuals. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that the accident occurred just after 3:00 am. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Stateline when it struck concrete flipping the car and causing it to burst into flames. Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
txktoday.com
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants
Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Don’t Be a Victim of This New Scam
With a new year comes a new scam. It seems some people can't stop scamming others out of their money. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens in our area about a new phone scam that is going around. According to a press release, several people have received these...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas
Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:
