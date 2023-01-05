ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates

By Adam Duke, Jonah Bronstein
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25idWI_0k4wewBY00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati.

The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. You can watch video of the press conference featuring McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, and defensive back Dane Jackson.

Damar Hamlin encourages Bills’ return to field: ‘That’s what he wants’

“This press conference is about Damar Hamlin whom we love,” McDermott said. “It’s about his parents, Mario and Nina and their extended family. We continue to pray for them during this time and Damar is and remains our No. 1 concern.”

Allen and McDermott both got choked up with emotion while sharing their feelings.

“Being on that field,” Allen said before an extended pause. “You lose sleep. You’re hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief.”

Allen said that hearing positive updates on Thursday, “eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel.”

“We heard that news this morning and there’s nothing that could have been told to us to bring our day down,” Allen added. “We’re extremely happy for him and his family. You know, we just want to love up on him. The next chance we get, I don’t know when it’s going to be, hopefully if we get to see him anytime soon, it’s going to be awesome.”

The sentiment was shared by many around the country, including President Joe Biden, who said in a tweet : “Great news. Damar, like I told your mom and dad yesterday, Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family.”

Hamlin’s closest teammate

“It’s a huge relief,” said Jackson, a childhood friend and college teammate of Hamlin’s at Pitt. “I think the worst part about everything is the unknown, like us not knowing his status or anything like that.”

“But just as a player, as that being our brother and him being so close, you’re just wondering is he going to be all right in the end,” Jackson continued. “So once we got updates and once we got feedback, it just started to make us feel a little better.”

Jackson recalled Hamlin’s words of encouragement when he was being loaded into an ambulance with a neck injury during a Monday night Bills game earlier this season.

“Him saying, ‘I love you, D-Jack,’ I just remember that distinct voice,” Jackson said. “The whole team was saying it. But I just remember that distinct voice in my head, and that replayed with me on the whole way to the hospital. So just the bond that we have. … I look at pictures today and I see him standing right there, literally hovering over me as I’m getting carted off. So that goes to show you the type of bond me and him have and how we’re always there for each other.”

Dane Jackson calls returning to practice a ‘blessing’ after neck injury

Jackson was not surprised to learn that Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won the game shortly after he awakened and was able to communicate in writing.

“I really wouldn’t expect him to say anything else, honestly,” Jackson said. “I just know what type of person he is. He’s a true warrior. He’s a fighter. He’s always going to come out with some type of joke or whatever. It doesn’t matter how severe the situation is. He always has a joke. Or I know the first thing he’ll say to me when he’ll get back is something crazy. I just know it. I can’t wait for it, honestly. That’s what I’m really waiting for. But that’s just the type of person he is, man. He always wants to win. He’s a true fighter. And he’s a winner.”

Compassionate coach

Allen praised McDermott’s leadership during the harrowing hour after Hamlin collapsed on the field.

“The way he handled it, he was the perfect man in that situation to handle that.” Allen said. “That type of situation. I can’t say enough about what he did, what he said to us in the locker room. Obviously, just a dire circumstance that nobody’s expecting. Nobody’s ready for, there’s nothing that you can train about. You can never put yourself in that situation until it happens.”

Morse described the scene in the Bills locker room Monday night, when players were discussing whether to go back on the field, and McDermott deferred that decision to them.

“There was no way in hell that we were ready to go out there and play a game,” Morse said. “To play this game, as you know, where you have to be mentally to be on the field, not only for yourself and your well-being, but for others around you, it just would’ve done a disservice for everyone. And there was just no chance. So we’re very thankful for that opportunity, and to kind of collectively come together and do that.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family says fight over key led to deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser family says a fight over a missing key led to a shooting that left one loved one dead and another injured. It happened on Dessa Drive Saturday night. On Monday, 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 40-year-old Tiffany Young, and 45-year-old Albert Seals were all booked on one count of first-degree murder, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified after body found on Pendleton Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man who was found dead overnight Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Kodie Lewis was found with an apparent gunshot wound at 1:26 a.m. on Pendleton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. We spoke to Lewis’ mother who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
WDTN

Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
OHIO STATE
WREG

First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store

This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Memphis rapper Mac Critter charged in murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An up-and-coming Memphis rapper signed to rap star Gucci Mane’s label is among three men charged in a late December murder, but his attorney says he’s innocent. Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Bates, who goes by the stage name Mac Critter, sits behind bars at 201 Poplar Tuesday, along with his brother Danterio Owens and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murder suspect charged in death of missing U of M student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been filed against the man who is accused of killing a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing a day before his graduation last month. Police have charged 22-year-old Vincent Patterson in the death of BarShay Wilson who was found dead in Arlington on Dec. 12. His body was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy