New study finds frequently checking social media may change the brains of young teens

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- A new study found that frequently checking social media may change the brains of young teens.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina performed brain scans on nearly 170 sixth- and seventh-grade students and found that those who habitually checked social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat around age 12 showed greater sensitivity to social rewards and punishments over time.

That means the kids who visit these sites 15 or more times a day may be more hypersensitive to feedback from their peers than kids who check social media less often.

It is unclear what the long-term consequences of this may be good or bad.

