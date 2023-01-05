Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Inactive against Bengals
Huntley (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, leaving Anthony Brown as the Ravens' starting quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Reports throughout the week mostly suggested Huntley was on track to play, but then Saturday he was said to be a true game-time decision and is now officially out for the season finale. Brown, an undrafted rookie, previously got some playing time Week 14 against the Steelers when Huntley left early due to a concussion.
CBS Sports
Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #19 Baylor Bears since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Forced out with injury
Hainsey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hainsey departed for the locker room after he apparently aggravated an existing hamstring injury, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. In his stead, starting left guard Nick Leverett has slid over to center while John Molchon has stepped in at left guard. With the Buccaneers set to play next week during the wild-card round of the playoffs, it will be worth monitoring Hainsey's status given the injury-riddled state of Tampa Bay's starting offensive line.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Headed for MRI
Wills will need an MRI on his knee after suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wills suffered the injury in the final seconds of the game. Cabot notes that Wills believes he suffered an MCL sprain, but the MRI will be done to confirm his belief. With the Browns season over, Wills will now focus on getting healthy.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Called up for regular-season finale
The Bills elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Brown will be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad for the third time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. The 32-year-old Brown logged one target over 15 offensive snaps across his previous two appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll see a significant workload unless Buffalo opts to rest top wideouts Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and/or Isaiah McKenzie during the second half of this Week 18 contest, perhaps unlikely with the Bills playing for the No. 2 seed, unless the game starts to get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Quiet showing Week 18
Jones caught four of six targets for 21 yards during Saturday's 20-16 win over the Titans. Jones had a slow finish to the regular season with just eight receptions for 59 yards across the past three games. Still, it was successful first year in Jacksonville for the 27-year-old, and he closed the regular season with career highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (823). He should continue to work as the Jags' No. 2 wideout for the playoffs.
