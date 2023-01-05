Bucks County Government Works With Local Organizations to Spread Awareness of Human Trafficking

The local commissioners are teaming up with organizations to spread awareness. Photo by Bucks County Government

The Bucks County government has begun working with local safety organizations to raise awareness of a very serious issue.

Teaming up with the Bucks Coalition Against Trafficking and Nova Bucks, both based in Jamison, Bucks County Commissioners will be working with these organizations to inform local residents about the dangers of human trafficking, a nation issue that is popping up in towns and cities around the country.

“BCAT has been a project of Nova Bucks for 10 years paving the way for community education and survivor services with the goal of eradicating human trafficking in Bucks County,” the government agency said online.

“BCAT invites residents to take part in Human Trafficking Awareness events all month long.”

In order to be proactive during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Commissions will also be working with the Bucks County Drug & Alcohol Commission, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, The Synergy Project Bucks, Bucks County’s Law Department, YWCA Bucks County and Worthwhile Wear.