Severe Weather Statement issued for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tuolumne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN TUOLUMNE...EAST CENTRAL SAN JOAQUIN...NORTH CENTRAL STANISLAUS AND SOUTHWESTERN CALAVERAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM PST The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, small hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tuolumne, Yuba by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 21:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tuolumne; Yuba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM PST. Target Area: Merced Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:56 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 26.0 feet this morning. It will then fall late this afternoon. It will rise to 24.7 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (5 am PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 25.9 Tue 3 am PST 23.7 20.8 19.2
Special Weather Statement issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Kings and south central Fresno Counties through 500 AM PST At 436 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Coalinga, or 31 miles west of Hanford, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lemoore, Coalinga, Lanare, Huron, Riverdale and Lemoore NAS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; El Dorado; Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; Stanislaus; Tuolumne; Yuba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
