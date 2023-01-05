Effective: 2023-01-09 16:06:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fresno FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Fresno. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some mud and rockslides may impact roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 835 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fresno, Clovis, Calwa, Easton and Friant. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO