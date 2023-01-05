Nampa couple wins $1 million playing Idaho Lottery

A Canyon County couple woke up to news that was hard to believe.

Kim Mitchell, of Nampa, called her husband, Steve, early Thursday morning, to tell him they'd won $1 million playing the Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle.

“I thought she was messing with me,” Steve Mitchell said in an Idaho Lottery press release. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” Then he told his work he had to leave because he’d won the lottery.

The couple arrived at the lottery headquarters within the first hour of business to claim the prize.

“If my wife had her way, she’d have been here at 6:30 this morning,” Steve Mitchell said.

The couple plans to set aside the winnings for retirement. This year’s winning Raffle ticket was sold at the Maverik gas station and convenience store on Karcher Road and Franklin Boulevard in Nampa. For selling the winning ticket, Maverik earns $20,000.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out in 23 days and generated over $900,000 in dividends for Idaho public schools and buildings, the release said.