Bensalem to Welcome New Boutique Pet Supply Shop

The new business is the latest addition to the shopping center's wide array of stores. Photo by Levin Management Corporation

A popular Bucks County shopping center has announced their latest addition, with the incoming business already making waves in the community. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the business for the Bensalem Patch.

MK Traders is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at Centre Plaza in Bensalem Township, where it will sell pet food, toys, and accessories, as well as over-the-counter pet medication. The brand already has a well-established online presence.

“I have been a Bensalem resident for five years and am excited to bring MK Traders to Centre Plaza,” said resident and business owner Muzamil Khalid.

Khalid said he was attracted to Centre Plaza as the location for his new business due to its accessibility and because it is well maintained.

“We love helping people and their pets,” he said. “This new shop will allow me to serve my existing clientele while introducing MK Traders’ products to new customers in the community.”

The opening date is as yet unknown.

Pet supplies is a new retail category for Centre Plaza. MK Traders joins recent newcomers to the property that include Ryan Wagner’s Martial Arts & Fitness, Middle Eastern restaurant Great Indian Kitchen, and Bensalem Nutrition.