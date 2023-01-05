ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Pinnacle shocks with win over Perry, No. 1 rating in AIA's first Open boys basketball list

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Phoenix Pinnacle wasn't a blip on the radar until Tuesday night.

After beating nationally ranked Gilbert Perry 65-63 on the strength of Bryce Ford's 38 points, not only are the Pioneers now the talk of Arizona high school basketball, but it landed them with the No. 1 ranking in the AIA's initial Open Division boys basketball rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpPHX_0k4wdqvP00

Those rankings were released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association on Thursday.

Perry is No. 2 by the AIA in the Open, followed by Chandler Basha, the only overall undefeated team left in 6A.

The next three spots are filled by 5A and 4A teams, respectively, Gilbert Campo Verde (5A), Tucson Sahuaro (4A) and Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep (5A). At No. 7 is Peoria Liberty, which travels to play Pinnacle on Friday night for B-Inspired Night, a game in which the teams are honoring former Pinnacle team manager Brandon Wechsler, who died in late November at age 28 .

Sahuaro handed American Leadership Gilbert North its only loss this season. ALA GN is ranked 16th in the Open by the AIA.

The AIA this year expanded the state basketball playoffs with an Open Division for the three large conferences (6A, 5A and 4A). But this won't be like football, where only the top eight teams are selected. The Open will feature 32 teams to start the tournament. The teams that lose in the first two rounds then fall into their respective conference tournaments.

Only four 6A teams are part of the top 10 in the Open as ranked by the AIA, using its computerized input.

Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain (No. 7), Glendale Cactus (No. 8) and Peoria (No. 10) are both 4A teams.

Eleven of the top 32 teams rated in the AIA's Open are from 6A. Twelve are from 5A, and nine are from 4A.

The regular season ends on Feb. 3. After that, the AIA reveals the 32 teams for the Open Division. The first two rounds are the week of Feb. 6 and finish Feb. 10. On Saturday, Feb. 11, conference seedings are revealed by the AIA with those who lost in the first two rounds of the Open being seeded in the respective conference tournaments. That leaves the Open 8 after reseeding.

Related: Arizona HS basketball player fled Ukraine, but can't play varsity

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pinnacle shocks with win over Perry, No. 1 rating in AIA's first Open boys basketball list

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Tempe, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The McClintock High School soccer team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on January 09, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TEMPE, AZ
AllTrojans

Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 (1/9/23)

Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 7 UCLA and No. 9 Arizona. No other Pac-12 programs received votes. UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Washington on the road and USC at home. The Bruins are 14-2 and 5-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Washington and falling to Washington State at home 74-61. The Wildcats are 14-2 and 3-2 in the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit

PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
conceptcarz.com

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Set to Kick Off Event Season in Arizona with Exceptional Docket and World-Renowned Automotive Lifestyle Event

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is set to kick off another exciting event season in Arizona once again with its 2023 Scottsdale Auction, January 21-29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As event season begins with Barrett-Jackson each year, the auction company welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests to take part in the world-renowned automotive lifestyle event, and the 2023 action-packed auction will feature not only an exceptional docket, but also a variety of activities and experiences beyond the block for auction-goers of all ages.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Phoenix

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy